Community Associations Institute Volunteer Leader of the Year 2021

The City of Lakeway values its many volunteers throughout the community. Whether it is helping serve on a committee or assisting with various events, our volunteers make a difference for our residents. The City of Lakeway currently has volunteer opportunities available on several committees & commissions, including the Wildlife Advisory Committee, Parks & Recreation Committee, Arts Committee (alternate), Heritage Committee (alternate), City Building Commission (alternate), Zoning & Planning Commission (alternate) and Board of Adjustment (alternate). We are also seeking volunteers to assist with installing markers on curb inlets throughout the City. Additionally, the City of Lakeway also has ongoing volunteer opportunities for several of our City events, including the Memorial Day event in May, Fourth of July celebration in July, Witches Ride in October and Veterans Day ceremony in November. If you're interested in learning more and/or applying using our online application form, please click on the link below.

LAKEWAY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO