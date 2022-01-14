ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Associations Institute Volunteer Leader of the Year 2021

Boone Country Connection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 9, 2021, the Community Associations Institute Heartland Chapter was honored to present Jerry Thornton, Lake Sherwood Estates Association, with this year’s chapter award in the community association industry, as Volunteer Leader of the Year, 2021. Jerry received the award at the CAI Heartland Annual Meeting/Holiday Party....

boonecountryconnection.com

