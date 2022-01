Bill Gates is excited about how many new climate tech start-ups have popped up in recent years. He also thinks that plenty of them won't last. "The number of companies working on these things is very exciting," Gates said on Wednesday, in a virtual session of the World Economic Forum. "Some of them will fail. A lot of them will fail. But we only need a reasonable number, a few dozen of them, to make it through and that's what we have to accelerate."

ADVOCACY ・ 11 HOURS AGO