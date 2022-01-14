ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 6 Best ‘Wordle’ Alternatives

By Suzanne Humphries
reviewgeek.com
 6 days ago

Few things are more exciting than getting swept up into the latest Internet craze, and the latest game craze is Wordle. The addicting game gives you one new puzzle to solve each day, but if you can’t wait and want more, here are the best Wordle alternatives. As...

www.reviewgeek.com

Gamespot

Wordle: Best First Words To Use And Other Tips

By now, Wordle has emerged as either your favorite obsession or the newest of your muted words on Twitter. As the new year arrived, the entire world seemed ready to catch one thing: Wordle fever. The daily puzzle game has become a viral hit, leading many people to suddenly ask how to play Wordle, because the word puzzle is all over social media and bringing in new players in droves with each daily puzzle. We too have caught on to the fun of the surprisingly social game and want to share a few tips for Wordle, including what we feel are some of the best first words to play in Wordle and other strategies. Here's a roundup from a few Wordle experts on our team.
TECHNOLOGY
Distractify

This Is the Best First Word to Guess Every Day in Wordle

What started as a game for one man's partner has now become a widely popular daily word guessing game for many. Wordle gives the player six tries to guess a five-letter word once a day. There are no redos or second chances, just the opportunity once a day for word lovers to test their abilities.
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Spotify Alternatives for Linux You Should Try

Using an open-source operating system such as Linux calls for using open-source entertainment apps. Even though Spotify has plenty of native versions available for desktop and mobile platforms, many users prefer using alternatives packed with exciting features. If that sounds like you, you're in for a surprise, as Linux has...
COMPUTERS
Inverse

Wordle answers, best starting words, and 7 tips to win

Wordle is taking social media by storm thanks to its ease of access, simple premise, and unique social media hook. But, while all your friends may be celebrating their consistent wins or close guesses on Twitter, not everyone can be a wordsmith when it comes to random five-letter words. In this guide, we outline the basics of Wordle and list 20 amazing starter words to use. If that doesn’t help, we’ve also got some additional tips and even two separate answer lists worth perusing.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Android#Online Games#Game Mechanics#Smartphone#Spelltower#Daily Tower Mode#Bubble Puzzle
dotesports.com

What is Wordle? | How to play Wordle

The word puzzle game Wordle has drawn a lot of attention to kick off 2022 after experiencing a surge in popularity late last month. Created by Josh Wardle, the game is a relatively simplistic word-guessing puzzle that resets on a daily basis. Each day, players are encouraged to guess a five-letter word from a list of 2,500. Players can guess the word up to six times in a day.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

Wordle: The Best Kept Communal Secret During the Age of Spoilers

It’s hard to exist peacefully on the internet these days. Social media moves lightning quick, hopping from one viral sensation to another across multiple apps; it’s easy to get lost amidst the current of content. Spoilers abound as well, as some fans publicly dissect the newest media mere seconds after release. Common internet etiquette has somehow evolved to allow these spoilers to stay while demanding those who wish to be spoil-free leave the app.
TECHNOLOGY
InsideHook

A Wordle Alternative for People Who Want to Play All Day Long

Over the past week, you’ve probably noticed green and yellow tiles flooding your social feeds. Turns out it’s not another emoji meme but a new daily word game called Wordle, and it has fully captivated the internet. It’s like a combination of hangman, the code-breaking board game Mastermind...
TECHNOLOGY
