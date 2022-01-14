ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo's consumer loans fall 10%

American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. The bank said net interest income may rise about 8% this year. The firm also reported net income of $5.8 billion,...

www.americanbanker.com

MarketWatch

Wells Fargo wins termination of 2015 regulatory order

Wells Fargo & Co. on Thursday confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a consent order from 2015 stemming from billing and marketing practices on identity and debt cancellation products offered by the bank. "The OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the bank and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the order," the federal regulatory agency said in a legal document posted on its website. The OCC had charged the bank in 2015 with deficiencies in the bank's practices and issued a cease and desist order. Wells Fargo said the termination of the 2015 OCC order fits its "top priority" to build a risk and control infrastructure that's "appropriate for its size and complexity." Shares of Wells Fargo rose 0.6% on Thursday after gaining 16.5% so far in 2022. The stock is up 72.1% in the past year, ahead of the 19% gain by the S&P 500 .
American Banker

KeyCorp's solid 4Q marked by strong credit, dealmaking. Can it last?

KeyCorp executives are convinced the $186.3 billion-asset company’s asset quality will weaken from the current exceptionally strong levels. They just don’t know when. According to Cleveland-based Key, which reported fourth-quarter results Thursday, nonperforming loans totaled $454 million on Dec. 31, down 42% year over year. Meanwhile, net charge-offs of $19 million amounted to 0.08% of average loans.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
American Banker

Bank of America strikes upbeat tone on lending, profitability

Bank of America’s sprawling customer base is ramping up borrowing just as interest rates are poised to rise, setting the stage for increased profits in the year ahead even as the omicron variant surges. The fourth quarter “represented the strongest quarter of organic loan growth we have experienced at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Banker

U.S. Bancorp says Union Bank deal on track for first-half close

U.S. Bancorp expressed confidence Wednesday that its pending acquisition of MUFG Union Bank will be completed during the first half of this year, which is in line with the deal’s original timeline. Chairman and CEO Andy Cecere told analysts that the $8 billion cash-and-stock purchase might close “later in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MarketWatch

Regions Bank to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees in the coming months

Regions Financial Corp. said Wednesday its Regions Bank subsidiary will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the second quarter, as the regional bank matched moves made recently by Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. . The regional bank's stock rose 0.8% in premarket trading. Regions said it will also eliminate overdraft protection transfer fees by the end of the first quarter, and will lower the number of Paid Overdraft Item Fees that can be charged on consumer banking accounts to three per day. The bank also said that it will make consumers' paychecks available up to two days before the regular payday, if their employer uses direct deposit. Regions' stock has rallied 8.7% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF has climbed 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 1.3%
MARKETS
American Banker

BNY Mellon expects fee income boost from rate hikes

With interest rates expected to rise this year, the outlook for Bank of New York Mellon and other custody banks is looking a bit rosier than it did a few quarters ago. Though money market fee waivers put a dent in BNY Mellon’s fourth-quarter fee revenue, executives said they expect pressure on fee revenues to ease as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates. In guidance provided Tuesday during the company’s quarterly earnings call, executives said they expect 2022 fee revenue growth in the neighborhood of 7% over last year.
MARKETS
American Banker

PNC’s Demchak encouraged by 4Q lending trends

PNC Financial Services Group reported solid gains in new business borrowing during the fourth quarter and is forecasting a busy year ahead. The Pittsburgh company said Tuesday that total loans for the fourth quarter increased 18% from a year earlier to $288 billion. While the results were buoyed by the acquisition of BBVA USA, the U.S. unit of Spanish banking giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Chairman and CEO William Demchak said the trends are moving in the right direction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
American Banker

Signature Bank reports record loan growth, profits in 4Q

Signature Bank in New York posted record loan growth in the fourth quarter as demand from commercial borrowers far surpassed the bank’s expectations. The $118.5 billion-asset bank said Tuesday that net loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program credits, climbed by $6.3 billion, or 11%, from the prior quarter, well above the $4 billion executives had previously projected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

