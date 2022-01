ST. LOUIS — Brooks Brothers, the retailer known for its upscale attire, is closing its last full-line St. Louis-area store, at Plaza Frontenac, later this month. The retailer, founded in 1818, opened in Plaza Frontenac in 2018, after it closed a location at the Saint Louis Galleria. With the Plaza Frontenac location closed, Brooks Brothers' only local store will be a Brooks Brothers Factory Store at St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield. The nearest full-line Brooks Brothers store will be in Leawood, Kansas, in suburban Kansas City.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO