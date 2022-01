Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her winning as her historic run continues to make waves in the game show world. There are few things more exciting to game show fans than a “Jeopardy!” contestant on a hot streak. Calling Schneider’s current run a “hot streak” would be a vast understatement. What Amy Schneider has been able to do is nothing short of amazing as she continues her record-breaking chase. Schneider has now compiled 33 consecutive victories and accumulated well over $1 million through her run. She is the first female to top the $1 million mark and is climbing the consecutive victories ladder with Matt Amodio now firmly in sight. Amodio famously won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” and topped $1.5 million just a few months ago. Schneider could tie Amodio’s streak by the end of next week if she continues rattling off victories. Like Amodio, Schneider has won in impressive fashion, not only beating but dominating the competition.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO