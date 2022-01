The Las Vegas Raiders are seemingly on the hunt for a new head coach. Interim head coach Rick Bisaccia did a fine job in leading the Raiders to the postseason amid distractions and adversity, though it’s certainly not a given that he’ll return next season. In fact, with rumors swirling around Jim Harbaugh and other names, there are some out there who think Bisaccia is a long shot to return. In an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby made it clear who he thinks the next Raiders head coach should be.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO