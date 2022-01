Super Punch-Out!! is probably the game from the Punch-Out series of games that I’ve played the most due to it coming to prominence in the mid-90s after I had already picked up a Super Nintendo console. The son of my child-minder had it for his SNES, and I was allowed to borrow it for a bit in my younger days. I was never really that good at it and struggled to even get past Piston Hurricane when I was a kid. However, when I first got back into the SNES during the early 00s after years of playing the fifth and sixth gen consoles, Super Punch-Out!! was one of the first games I went out of my way to play to see if I had got any better at it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO