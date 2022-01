A new system update is now available for the Nintendo Switch hardware, bringing it up to version 13.2.1. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't provided users with very much in the way of details. Patch notes from the company's official website simply state that Switch has been given "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." In other words, users shouldn't expect to see any drastic changes after they've completed the update! At the end of the day, these smaller updates can be a little bit disappointing, but hopefully it will result in the system running smoother for players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO