In general terms, fasting means to go without food or drink for some time. The concept of fasting isn’t unique to Mormonism or religion at all. For example, a morning meal is called breakfast in English because a person breaks or ends the fast they endured through the night. Sometimes before surgery or other medical treatment, a doctor will require that the patient come fasting so that the procedure can go smoothly. The adherents of some religions consider fasting to be the act of going without certain foods like meat or dairy products. They believe that this was the only way Jesus Christ could have survived His 40-day fast in the desert. However, Mormons assert that Christ did deprive Himself of all forms of food and drink during that time.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO