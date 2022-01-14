CHP: Northbound I-5 reopened after fatal crash

UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and another suffered a major injuries in crash early Friday on northbound I-5, north of Fort Tejon Road.

CHP said for unknown reasons both vehicles crash in the center lanes at about 3:40 a.m. A 2015 Ford Transit overturned and a 2021 Alfa Romero was stopped in the number two and three lanes, according to CHP.

The driver of the Alfa Romero was declared dead at the scene, said CHP. The driver of the Ford Transit was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed at about 3:45 a.m. and reopened at about 6:58 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and it's unknown if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the crash, according to CHP.

UPDATE: Northbound I-5 near Lebec has reopened after a fatal crash shutdown the roadway for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A crash that happened early Friday morning will close northbound I-5 near Lebec for about three hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said they're closing the roadway as they investigate.

There's very limited information right now, but according to CHP's traffic incident web page two vehicles were involved in the crash on I-5 near the Fort Tejon road exit and one of them caught fire.

One or more people may have been killed in the wreck, according to CHP's traffic incident page.

The closure is expected to last three hours.