Water line break leads to temporary closure of Sanford Behavioral Health Center

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Sanford Thief River Falls Behavioral Health Center suffered a water line break which flooded the basement and cut off power. The building is closed until further notice, according to Brian Carlson, Sanford Thief River Falls executive director. Sanford leaders worked quickly to find alternative care options for the patients and services in the building. As a result, all nine patients in the Sanford in-patient Behavioral Health Center were either safely transported home or to other care facilities in Minnesota and North Dakota. Outpatient behavioral health services will be provided via telehealth and pediatric therapy services will be relocated to the Sanford Thief River Falls Hospital. In addition, the dialysis unit is actively exploring options for temporary relocation. Cleanup and repair started immediately, but the impact is expected to last a few weeks.