5 things you need to know - Friday, January 14

First phase of Boulder County Marshall fire clean up starts today

The first two phases of Boulder county's debris removal program for the area impacted by the Marshall fire begins today.

Today and tomorrow, dumpsters will be available throughout burn areas in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County for residents to dispose of spoiled food waste.

Right of way debris removal also begin today, and that includes cars, trailers, vehicles, trees, and other debris blocking roadways and access to properties within the burn area.

Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test mandate for US businesses

President Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses lost at the Supreme Court.

The court ruled the administration overstepped its authority by requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to enact a vaccine-or-test rule. The court did, however, allow the administration to continue its mandate for most health care workers.

2/3 of COVID-19 positive patients at UCHealth are there for other reasons

UCHealth released a statement saying that about 1/3 of their patients who test positive for Covid-19 are visiting the hospital for COVID-19 related reasons. The other 2/3 are visiting the hospital for other illness, injuries and other health reasons.

Since the hospital tests everyone who visits, they are finding that the 2/3 of patients who test positive have mild or no symptoms. This is different than research from the delta variant, which showed that 90% of patients testing positive at UCHealth were visiting the hospital for Covid-19 specifically.

Research from other countries, and now the United States also shows that the omicron variant causes less illness than the delta variant, which lines up with what UCHealth is seeing.

Colorado Springs City Council holds special session over District 3 vacancy

More public comment is expected today at a special session for the Colorado Springs City Council.

Members will be trying to determine the new representative for District 3, after a motion to nominate Stephanie Fortune failed Monday.

The meeting starts at 1 P.M. today. If you'd like to comment, you can sign up in advance on the city's website.

A windy cold front arrives in southern Colorado Friday

A cold front will move from north to south across Colorado on Friday from morning through mid-afternoon. Temperatures will peak between 9 am-noon and then gradually cool as the front arrives.

Winds will be strong in the eastern plains, gusting to 60 mph. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Snow will also be possible with the frontal passage. Accumulations will be light, 2 inches or less for the foothills and mountain zones, including the Palmer Divide and Raton Pass.

