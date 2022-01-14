ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

5 things you need to know - Friday, January 14

By Michael Rummel
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI6Mr_0dljsiNW00

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, January 14.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.
_____
First phase of Boulder County Marshall fire clean up starts today

The first two phases of Boulder county's debris removal program for the area impacted by the Marshall fire begins today.

Today and tomorrow, dumpsters will be available throughout burn areas in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County for residents to dispose of spoiled food waste.

Right of way debris removal also begin today, and that includes cars, trailers, vehicles, trees, and other debris blocking roadways and access to properties within the burn area.
_____
Supreme Court blocks vaccine-or-test mandate for US businesses

President Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses lost at the Supreme Court.

The court ruled the administration overstepped its authority by requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to enact a vaccine-or-test rule. The court did, however, allow the administration to continue its mandate for most health care workers.
_____
2/3 of COVID-19 positive patients at UCHealth are there for other reasons

UCHealth released a statement saying that about 1/3 of their patients who test positive for Covid-19 are visiting the hospital for COVID-19 related reasons. The other 2/3 are visiting the hospital for other illness, injuries and other health reasons.

Since the hospital tests everyone who visits, they are finding that the 2/3 of patients who test positive have mild or no symptoms. This is different than research from the delta variant, which showed that 90% of patients testing positive at UCHealth were visiting the hospital for Covid-19 specifically.

Research from other countries, and now the United States also shows that the omicron variant causes less illness than the delta variant, which lines up with what UCHealth is seeing.
_____
Colorado Springs City Council holds special session over District 3 vacancy

More public comment is expected today at a special session for the Colorado Springs City Council.

Members will be trying to determine the new representative for District 3, after a motion to nominate Stephanie Fortune failed Monday.

The meeting starts at 1 P.M. today. If you'd like to comment, you can sign up in advance on the city's website.
_____
A windy cold front arrives in southern Colorado Friday
Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast
A cold front will move from north to south across Colorado on Friday from morning through mid-afternoon. Temperatures will peak between 9 am-noon and then gradually cool as the front arrives.

Winds will be strong in the eastern plains, gusting to 60 mph. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Snow will also be possible with the frontal passage. Accumulations will be light, 2 inches or less for the foothills and mountain zones, including the Palmer Divide and Raton Pass.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
Boulder County, CO
Cars
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Kiowa, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Need To Know#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Cars
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy