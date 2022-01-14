ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lifeist's Cannabis 2.0 House Brand 'Roilty' Awarded Canadian LB Brand Of The Year At ADCANN

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kuotx_0dljsc5A00

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV:LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTC:NXTTF) formerly known as Namaste Technologies Inc., confirmed Friday that its Cannabis 2.0 house brand “Roilty” won the prestigious “Canadian LP Brand of the Year” award at the 2021 ADCANN Awards

The win comes only months after the initial launch of its first high quality Roilty-branded vape carts by its subsidiary CannMart Inc. and the launch of sister company CannMart Labs Inc produced live resin products.

“Winning LP Brand of the Year for Roilty is a great accomplishment for our cannabis business,” Meni Morim, Lifeist’s CEO stated. “This award highlights the solid momentum that we are delivering in our recreational-focused B2B cannabis business CannMart now supported by distributing the output of sister cannabis entity CannMart Labs. While we understand that many investors may associate Lifeist’s cannabis business strictly with its B2C public facing medical platform at CannMart.com, it is the B2B business that has been, and is expected to continue to be, the driver of growth and value creation for our cannabis business, supported by cannabis 2.0 production at Labs.”

CannMart’s Recent Milestones And Updates

Lifeist has noted that CannMart’s solid performance is attributable to having a business model that is unique in the Canadian cannabis space; CannMart retains a sales and distribution license, but does not engage in any cannabis cultivation, but rather focuses on a lower cost distribution business model.

CannMart currently provides its services to almost 73% of adult Canadians

As of December 31, 2021, CannMart is the trusted wholesale distribution and logistics partner for 10 LPs and 21 brands in addition to in-house brands Roilty and Mezzero and 3 licensed brands. More recently the company has added LPs including J2 Science, Embark Health, TorrCann, JMF Growers family and Loosh Brands to its growing list of partners. It also added cannabis-cause brand TobaGrown under license agreement.

Collectively, CannMart’s B2B revenue stream represented approximately 90% of Lifeist’s cannabis revenue for the nine months ended August 31, 2021 and for the twelve months ended November 30, 2020, and has delivered substantially all of the revenue growth and gross margin contribution during each of these periods.

More recent news from Lifeist Wellness:

Price Action

Lifeist shares closed Thursday market session 10.59% higher at $0.09 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Digital Brands Acquires Women's Lifestyle Apparel Brand Sundry

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) has agreed to acquire Sundry, a privately-owned global lifestyle apparel brand. Sundry is an omnichannel women's lifestyle apparel brand inspired by Mattieu Leblan's upbringing and ocean lifestyle. Holders of all of the outstanding membership interests of Sundry will exchange all of such membership interests...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis and Crypto Joins Forces?

Delta 9 Cannabis(OTCQX:DLTNF) gets a buy rating. The global cannabis beverage industry will reach $2 billion dollars by 2026 according to this report. Vermont lawmakers introduced legislation to decriminalize all drugs. Decibel Cannabis Co (OTCQB:DBCCF) announces a record market share growth in Canada. New Mexico doubles plant limits for cannabis...
MARKETS
cannin.com

First Mover Advantage for Xebra Brands in Mexican Cannabis Market

First Mover Advantage for Xebra Brands in Mexican Cannabis Market. Xebra Brands has fully satisfied the terms of the 100% acquisition of Desart MX. Desart has been granted an injunction by the Mexican Supreme Court, that has positioned it with an outright first-mover-advantage in the Mexican CBD and CBG market. Official licenses will be granted by the Mexican Health Regulatory Agency in due-course. The Supreme Court decision is irrevocable and cannot be appealed.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Cultivation#Lifeist Wellness Inc#Nxttf#Namaste Technologies Inc#Cannmart Inc#Cannmart Labs Inc#Roilty#Recent Milestones#Canadians#Lps#Torrcann#Jmf Growers#Loosh Brands
Benzinga

Publicly-Traded Cannabis Company Xebra Granted Trademarks In European Union

Marijuana company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE:9YC) has been granted trademarks in the European Union. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company confirmed Tuesday that it will cover 28 countries and 10 territories with Xebra's THC and CBD infused beverage brands, including MADCAP soft drinks, and the slogan Crazy Good, HOLAHI iced teas, It's High Time, HIGHJACK energy drinks, VICIOUS CITRUS lemonades, and the slogan Lemonade for Renegades, HIGHCASTLE waters, and more.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flowr Corp. Debuts In Israeli Cannabis Market With First Marijuana Shipment

Canadian cannabis company The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) (OTCPK: FLWPF) reported that it has completed its first cannabis shipment from Canada to Israel. In a statement, the company said it exported $825,000 dollars worth of weed, as part of a previously announced international supply deal with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which has a supply deal in Israel with IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC).
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
BATESVILLE, AR
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MedMen, IM Cannabis, Avicanna, Avant Brands

MedMen's CRO Tracy McCourt Named President Of Emerald Village West Hollywood. Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQB:MMNFF) announced on Thursday that it has tapped Tracy McCourt, chief revenue officer, to the president of Emerald Village West Hollywood. "It's an honor to lead an organization dedicated to promoting West Hollywood's...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Canada
Benzinga

Al Harrington's Cannabis Brand Viola Closes $13M Equity Funding Round

Former NBA star Al Harrington’s cannabis brand Viola reported Wednesday the closing of a $13 million equity funding round. The California-based DelMorgan & Co. acted as an exclusive strategic transaction advisor to Viola in connection with the transaction. This latest round of funding enables Viola to expand into several...
NBA
Benzinga

Cannabis M&A: How MSOs Evaluate Brands To Acquire

This article was originally published on WeedWeek and appears here with permission. More than ever before, in 2021 a growing number of brands could claim a national presence. But as MSOs expand and make acquisitions they have targeted licenses and operational capabilities far more than the names beloved by consumers.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Tilray focuses on brand growth in saturated Canadian pot market

Tilray is overcoming market saturation in Canada, showing how branding strategies are paying off for some companies in the crowded cannabis space. The company, which leads Canada in cannabis market share, on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $13.8 million, topping the average analyst estimate of $11.3 million. Tilray said it was able to maintain profitability in the period ended Nov. 30 thanks to demand for its cannabis brands and consumer franchises like SweetWater craft beer and Manitoba Harvest hemp products.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Xebra Brands Plummets On Beginning Formal THC Cannabis Cultivation In The Netherlands

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTC:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) reported Thursday it has started formal marijuana cultivation in the Netherlands, including THC varietals. As 1 of only 5 companies to be selected by the Dutch government to participate in trial medicinal cannabis cultivation, Xebra is seeking to secure 1 of 2 licenses, with a contract for up to 6 years – providing for revenues of up to U$79 million (€70.5 million) – to co-supply all pharma-grade cannabis to be sold in the Netherlands.
DETROIT, MI
The Press

Active Health Releases Cannabis Brand Names for its Proposed California Joint Venture with Massachusetts Based Cannabis Company The Hub Craft

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD) (the "Company"), today announces the cannabis consumer brands to be included in its recently announced letter of intent to create a joint venture with the Hub Craft, a licensed and permitted Massachusetts cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and retail company.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Hims & Hers Launches Hair Care Products At Select Walmart Locations

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) reported the availability of hair care solutions at select Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) retail locations nationwide and on Walmart.com starting this weekend. "We are thrilled to collaborate with such a well-known, household name such as Walmart as a continuation of our strategy to...
HAIR CARE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
99K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy