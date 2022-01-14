Amber Alert canceled for child who went to play in woods and never returned

Alijah Craig Spot Alijah? Please contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 423-442-1212 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. (TBI)

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 1/14/22

Amber Alert has been canceled. Kensinger has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child.

Alijah Kensinger, 6, is missing from Tellico Plains in Monroe County.

Alijah was last seen wearing jeans, a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper, and orange and black sneakers. He went to play in the woods near his home in the area of New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains this afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

If you spot Alijah, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

