SPORTSBOOK CONFIDENTIAL: Super Wild Card Weekend, Futures Focus & Mobile Betting (podcast)
In today’s episode John Sullivan and Paul Russo discuss the upcoming NFL playoff games, including Patriots/Bills. They also compare super bowl odds in a new segment on futures wagering.
.
