NFL

SPORTSBOOK CONFIDENTIAL: Super Wild Card Weekend, Futures Focus & Mobile Betting (podcast)

FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago

In today’s episode John Sullivan and Paul Russo discuss the upcoming NFL playoff games, including Patriots/Bills. They also compare super bowl odds in a new segment on futures wagering.

