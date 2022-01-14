Bausch Health's Eye-Care Spin-Off Entity Files For $100M IPO

HomeSmart, a revolutionary real estate enterprise powered by a proprietary end-to-end technology platform, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. HomeSmart has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HS.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO