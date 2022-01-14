Bausch Health's Eye-Care Spin-Off Entity Files For $100M IPO
Bausch & Lomb Corp filed S-1 for its initial public offering, nearly 1.5 years after its parent company, Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) said it would spin off the eye-care company.
- The company said it plans to raise $100 million in its IPO. It didn't disclose the number of shares, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
- On August 6, 2020, Bausch Health said it planned a spin-off of the eye-care business from its core pharmaceutical operations.
- Bausch Health plans to sell Bausch & Lomb shares through its wholly-owned subsidiary, which will retain all proceeds from the sale. Bausch Health will remain the majority owner of the new public company.
- Bausch & Lomb made $2.76 billion in revenue in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and $131 million in profit.
- The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BLCO.
- Price Action: BHC shares are up 2.43% at $27.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
