ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Sudanese man died trying to cross English Channel – French authorities

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oqi9T_0dljrCIB00

A Sudanese man in his twenties has died while trying to cross the English Channel in sub-zero conditions, French authorities said.

He was found unconscious and pulled from the water after going overboard as he and others attempted to reach the UK.

French rescue teams sprang into action in the early hours of Friday and the man was taken back to shore but declared dead.

A manslaughter investigation has been opened, the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor said.

A total of 32 people were rescued off Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.

In UK waters, multiple Border Force vessels have been active off the Kent coast for much of the day.

Around 35 people were seen being escorted ashore in Dover by immigration staff on Friday afternoon, including a frail man being supported by two officers.

The death comes less than two months after at least 27 people died when their boat sank off the coast of France in November.

Despite the dangers, more than 450 people have made the life-threatening trip across the Channel in small boats in 2022, following a record-breaking year in 2021.

This tragedy is made all the more unbearable because of the refusal of governments on both sides of the Channel to address the needs and rights of people compelled to attempt these dangerous journeys

At least 271 people aboard 10 small boats reached the UK on Thursday, including a young child wrapped up in an orange lifejacket and wearing a beanie hat.

Mike Adamson, chief executive at British Red Cross, said: “It is devastating to hear that another person has lost their life attempting to cross the Channel. Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones – who may not even know yet what has happened.

“There are no simple answers but we urge the Government to rethink its plans for making the UK’s asylum system harder to access. This should start with ambitious plans for new safe routes and a commitment to resettle 10,000 people a year.”

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s Refugee and Migrant Rights Director, said: “Once again someone has lost their life in tragic and avoidable circumstances, and our thoughts are with the family and friends suffering this devastating loss.

“This tragedy is made all the more unbearable because of the refusal of governments on both sides of the Channel to address the needs and rights of people compelled to attempt these dangerous journeys.

“Unless it’s drastically amended, the draconian Nationality and Borders Bill now going through Parliament is set to make the lives of people seeking asylum even harsher while allowing smugglers and other abusers to continue to profit from this completely unacceptable situation.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man dies in Channel after boat carrying 34 people gets into difficulties

A young man has died while attempting to cross the English Channel after a boat carrying 34 migrants got into difficulties in French waters.Search and rescue teams were called to a small vessel off the coast of the northern town of Berck-sur-Mer, where five people were overboard, French maritime authorities said. The boat left the French coast at 3am on Friday, according to reports, and began to experience problems at around 6am.Twenty-five individuals who remained on board were towed to the shore, while four others were recovered from a sandbank by firefighters. Some of those rescued are said to have...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Adamson
BBC

Channel migrants: Thirty rescued as man dies off French coast

A man has drowned and 30 other people have been brought to safety by French rescue services after they tried to cross the Channel to the UK. The man fell overboard when the small migrant boat got into difficulty close to the French coast at Berck-sur-Mer, south of Boulogne. Most...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Channel#Amnesty International#Calais#Accident#Sudanese#French#Border Force#British Red Cross
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Red Cross
The Independent

Twelve most wanted fugitives thought to be hiding in Spain named

The top 12 most wanted British criminals thought to be hiding in Spain have been named by law enforcement in a bid to flush them out.A joint campaign involving the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) and Spanish officials was launched in Madrid on Wednesday, where a rogues’ gallery of men wanted for crimes including murder and dealing in guns and drugs was unveiled.The list of fugitives thought to be hiding in mainland Spain or the Spanish islands includes two wanted murderers accused of killing members of rival criminal gangs.Nana Oppong, 41, is wanted by Essex Police for the drive-by killing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Teen Daughter of Slain Photojournalist Finds His Body After He Was Shot Dead Leaving His Mexico Home

After reporter and photographer Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who covered crime and violence, was shot dead in front of his home in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday, it was his 16-year-old daughter who found the body, his wife, Elena Martínez, said. The teen had heard three gunshots and found her father’s body by his car, outside of their home in the Camino Verde neighborhood, she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Husband of charity worker who died in Tonga tsunami is ‘guilt-ridden’

The husband of a charity worker who died in a tsunami that swept through Tonga is “guilt-ridden” over the tragedy, his wife’s family have said.Angela Glover, from Brighton died trying to save her dogs after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific island on Saturday.Her brother, Nick Eleini, said he managed to speak to her husband, James Glover, who survived the incident, on Monday evening after he found her body.The island is facing issues with communication as a result of an underwater cable being severed during the severe weather.Mr Eleini told BBC Breakfast: “I was able to speak to...
WEATHER
The Independent

Government accused of having ‘no plan’ to reduce Channel crossings as Ghana denies offshoring talks

The government has been accused of having “no plan” to curb Channel crossings as it emerged that reports ministers were in talks with Ghana about creating an offshore processing hub in the country were false.Plans for the military to be put in charge of tackling the number of boats crossing the Channel were meanwhile attacked as “desperate”, with Tory MPs saying the move would fail to curb the number of people reaching UK shores and be an inappropriate use of military resources.The Times reported on Monday that plans were being drawn up to send UK asylum seekers to countries such...
WORLD
The Independent

Madeleine McCann investigators find ‘shocking’ new evidence about suspect

A German TV channel has discovered “shocking” new evidence against a man suspected of kidnapping Madeleine McCann, reports suggest.Authorities in Germany announced two years ago that Christian B, whose full name cannot be disclosed under German privacy law, was being treated as a prime suspect in the disappearance of the girl, who was three years old when she went missing in 2007.Journalists and former investigators working on a documentary for the German TV station Sat.1 have now claimed they have proof he was near Praia da Luz, when the British toddler went missing there on 3 May, 2007.Juliane Ebling,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy