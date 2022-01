Brad Marchand doesn’t just get under opponents’ skin on the ice, he can do it off the ice, too. On Tuesday, he antagonized Pittsburgh-native Vincent Trocheck on social media. The Boston Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s number and honored him with a touching ceremony on the anniversary of breaking the color barrier in the NHL. We took a look at how the Pittsburgh Penguins won without their skill game, the NHL made its first move to reduce COVID testing, and could the Washington Capitals go after an old friend on the NHL trade market.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO