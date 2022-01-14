ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Girl Group VIVIZ With Former GFRIEND Members SinB, Eunha, And Umji To Debut In February

By C. Hong
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIVIZ’s agency has set plans in motion for the new girl group’s debut!. On January 14, Big Planet Made stated, “VIVIZ is arranging their schedule with the goal of debuting in February.”. In October 2021, it was...

