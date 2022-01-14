ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax New Gameplay Trailer

By Tristan
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus also unveils a new gameplay trailer Persona 4 Arena Ultimate....

gamingideology.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets a dazzling new gameplay trailer

The world always gets a smidge brighter whenever pocket monsters are frolicking about, which is a fancy way of saying Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out soon!. On Friday, Nintendo of Japan was gracious enough to bestow upon us a gameplay overview trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. As of right now, the trailer is only available in Japanese, with no option for English subtitles. Yet that doesn’t make it any less exciting for fans. Moving into the HD era has done the series wonders and may even solidify 2022 as yet another excellent year for the franchise.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk New Teaser Trailer

Developer team Reptile also has a new teaser trailer Bomb Rush cyber radio put on the net. This brings back pleasant memories of a certain Jetset radio. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Crystar Character trailer for Mirai

NIS America presents another character trailer for the upcoming Switch version of crystar. In this Mirai is introduced to us in a moving image. crystar will also be released for Switch on March 29. The PS4 version has been available in Europe since August 30, 2019.
Twinfinite

Touken Ranbu Warriors for Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer Revealing Gameplay & Features

DMM and Koei Tecmo released another trailer of their upcoming Musou game Touken Ranbu Warriors. This time around, we get an extensive look at the gameplay and features of the game, including easy and normal battle modes (the former lets you pretty much automate combos by pressing a single button), the interaction with a buddy character in battle, relationships outside of battle, minigames, and the photo mode.
Collider

'Lost Ark' Trailer Reveals 5 Minutes of Vibrant Gameplay From New RPG

Lost Ark has released a new trailer for the upcoming MMO on their official YouTube channel. This video fully introduces players to the game and its world, as well as the many features the game has to offer. The first thing the narrator talks about is the standard features most MMOs have: the ability to create your own character, learning new abilities and gaining new weapons as you level up, and the choice to either go through the game by yourself or with a party of friends.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: The Cruel King and the Great Hero New Trailer

NIS America delivers us a new trailer The cruel king and the great hero. In it we get to hear the piece “Txilrcka” from the soundtrack, which was written by Akiko Shikata. There is also a suitable gameplay on top. The cruel king and the great hero launches...
IGN

AFK Arena - A Flame Reborn Cinematic Trailer

Check out the cinematic trailer, featuring the song Soar by Daisy Gray, and meet Talene - The Resurging Flame, the latest character to join the mobile idle RPG, AFK Arena. Talene arrives in the A Flame Reborn update, available now.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: RPGolf Legends New Official Trailer

AritcNet also presents a new official trailer RPGolf Legends. This sets the mood for the game’s upcoming release. RPGolf Legends will be released on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Switch.
Collider

'In Nightmare' Trailer Reveals Horrifying Dream Land Gameplay

Playstation has released a new trailer for their upcoming game In Nightmare, revealing the release date for the game while showing us plenty of the obstacles players will have to go through. The game is being published by Maximum Games, and is being Develped by Beijing Magic Fish Technology Co.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Heaven Dust 2 The Launch Trailer

Publisher Indiaova also presents the launch trailer Sky dust 2. This promises oldschool horror in the style of the old parts of Resident Evil. Sky dust 2 came out for Switch yesterday.
nintendosoup.com

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Receives New Character Trailer And Gameplay Details

Publisher Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project have uploaded a new trailer for Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. The new trailer shows off more footage of the game in action, including some new playable characters. The game’s official website has similarly been updated with new details about these characters, which you can find below translated via Gematsu:
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Phantom Breaker: Omnia New Character Trailer for the 2D Brawler

Rocket Panda Games also presents a new character trailer Phantom Breaker: Omnia. It introduces us to the swordwielding Mikoto with her snappy moves in more detail. Several stages can be admired simultaneously in the background. Phantom Breaker: Omnia will be released on March 15 for PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
ComicBook

Massive Lost Ark Gameplay Trailer Released

Lost Ark is set to release on PC in just a few short weeks, and Amazon Games has released an all-new trailer detailing the MMO's gameplay. At more than five minutes in length, the trailer gives a significant amount of information about the free-to-play game, including its character customization options, dungeons, sailing, PvP options, and combat. As far as trailers go, this one is on the beefier side, and it could help to sway MMO fans that might be on the fence about trying the game. At the very least, it should help to tide fans over until they can actually try Lost Ark for themselves!
IGN

Smite - New Game Mode: Slash Trailer

A new game mode, Slash, is coming to the free-to-play action MOBA, Smite, in January 2022 as part of Season 9. Watch the trailer for a look at Slash, the game mode that takes elements from both Siege and Clash modes and merges them together.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Destiny 2 New Trailer for “The Witch Queen” DLC

Bungie Shows Us A New Trailer For “The Witch Queen” DLC For Lot 2. The expansion will be available from February 2. Lot 2 was released on September 6, 2017 for PS4 and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X were served simultaneously for their November 2020 launch.
