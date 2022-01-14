Game Trailers: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax New Gameplay Trailer

Lost Ark is set to release on PC in just a few short weeks, and Amazon Games has released an all-new trailer detailing the MMO's gameplay. At more than five minutes in length, the trailer gives a significant amount of information about the free-to-play game, including its character customization options, dungeons, sailing, PvP options, and combat. As far as trailers go, this one is on the beefier side, and it could help to sway MMO fans that might be on the fence about trying the game. At the very least, it should help to tide fans over until they can actually try Lost Ark for themselves!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO