Kanye West under investigation for allegedly punching fan outside private club in Los Angeles

Kanye West is under investigation for allegedly punching a fan outside a private members’ club in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the night, 44-year-old West - who recently legally changed his name to “Ye” - is believed to have been socialising with Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and new actress girlfriend, Julia Fox.

The alleged altercation took place in the early hours of January 13 when a man approached West in his car for an autograph outside the Soho Warehouse, according to Fox 11.

Following an exchange of words, the Stronger hit-maker allegedly punched the fan, knocking him to the ground.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a statement that officers had responded to a call at 3am.

It said: “A battery report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect. No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”

West was previously arrested in 2014 for assaulting a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport when he punched and grabbed the man’s camera.

He was sentenced to 250 hours community service, probation and 24 anger management sessions.

West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce last February. They have four children together.