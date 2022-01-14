Yates County to undertake three major projects in 2022 without incurring new debt

Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn enters 2022 on an optimistic note.

She says the county’s strong fiscal position will allow it to undertake three major projects this year. The first is a 15 million dollar project to build a multi-use facility on the site of the current highway garage.

The second will bring high speed internet to anyone in the county who wants it.

The final project will improve the county’s communications system by acquiring land for new towers. She says all three projects will be accomplished without incurring any additional debt.

