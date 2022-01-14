Watch Spider-man: No Way Home Online Free Where and How

When the meta-verse splits apart in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” prompting the return of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), major VFX upgrades were obviously required. Fortunately, the super villains felt right at home in the current MCU, thanks to the latest tech advancements in physical-based lighting, simulation, shading, and rendering.
Credit Marvel’s production VFX supervisor Kelly Port, who oversaw the cutting-edge work of Digital Domain 3.0, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Luma Pictures, which did the heavy character lifting. They started from scratch and made improvements while adhering...
Comments / 0