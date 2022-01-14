Which “Euphoria” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

If you’re wondering, the fact that Cobra Kai did reference the 1988 classic, Bloodsport, is a big part of the reason why it’s been in the headlines recently. The movie that was supposedly based on the life of Frank Dux is one of those that has managed to be embraced by quite a few of those that were growing up in the 80s and those who were born a couple of decades later. It’s kind of a cheesy martial arts movie, but it’s still impressive enough that a lot of people can’t help but admit that they love it for one reason or another. If not for Jean Claude Van Damme, Bolo Yeung, and even Donald Gibb, this movie might not have been that noticeable since it would be another martial arts movie that tried to be something it wasn’t. But with the actors that were selected to fill out each role, it became a cult classic after a while. Some moments are great and some that are over the top ridiculous, but somehow they come together to create something that people don’t mind watching more than once. Here are five ways that Bloodsport is great and five ways that it’s ridiculous.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO