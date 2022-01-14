Which “Euphoria” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Mercury retrograde normally only occurs three times per calendar year. However, for 2022, this year will see four retrogrades. The first three periods — January 14 to February 3, May 10 to June 3 and from September 9 to October 2 — carry the energy of the changeover of the retrograde cycle from the signs belonging to the Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) to the Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn). All three retrograde periods will start in an Air sign and end in an Earth sign. “There is a recurrent theme of taking the thoughts, ideas and intentions brought to you by the Air signs and turning them into something real, solid and substantial, which is what the Earth signs are focused on,” Yana Yanovich, Nebula‘s Western astrologer, tells us.
