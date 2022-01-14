ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliament

 6 days ago

With a European Union flag draping the coffin, Italy conducted a state funeral Friday for David Sassoli, the EU parliament's president who died earlier in the week.

Top EU officials including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel attended the service in Holy Mary of the Angels church in Rome's Republic Square. Also present were Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi.

Sassoli, 65, died in an Italian hospital on Tuesday. He had suffered for months from poor health following pneumonia caused by the legionella bacteria and abnormal functioning of his immune system.

Bologna Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, a friend of Sassoli's, said in a homily: “For him, politics had to be for the common good. That's why he wanted a united Europe, with its founding values, and he worked so that its institutions functioned well."

"Not ideologies, but ideals, not calculations but a vision,'' said the cardinal.

Sassoli's daughter Livia quoted from her father's Christmas season message in his EU parliament role that he had issued a few days before his final hospitalization. In that message, the EU parliament's president had decried that Europe's “borders in some cases had become borders between that which is moral and that which is immoral, between humanity and lack of humanity.” Sassoli in those words didn't criticize specific situations or policies, but his reference to European attitudes to migrants was apparent.

Before entering politics, Sassoli worked as a reporter for Italian state television, eventually reaching one of its most prestigious positions — anchor of the network's main station during the dinnertime news.

Several journalists offered their recollections of him during the service.

His son, Giulio Sassoli, described his father as a person with “strong ideas and gentle ways."

WTAJ

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. […]
POLITICS
AFP

EU parliament president David Sassoli has died: spokesman

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, died early Tuesday in hospital in Italy, his spokesman said on Twitter. The 65-year-old Italian had been seriously ill in hospital for more than two weeks due to a dysfunction of his immune system. "David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized," his spokesman Roberto Cuillo tweeted. "The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours."
EUROPE
jack1065.com

EU parliament head seriously ill in hospital

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since Dec. 26 due to a “serious complication” related to his immune system, his office said on Monday. Sassoli, an Italian centre-left politician, was also treated in a French hospital for pneumonia in September,...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Maltese Conservative Metsola Becomes Third Woman to Head EU Parliament

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Maltese lawmaker Roberta Metsola secured overwhelming support to become president of the European Parliament on Tuesday, making her the first woman to hold the post for 20 years. She succeeds Italian socialist David Sassoli https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-parliament-president-sassoli-has-died-spokesperson-2022-01-11, who died this month, in presiding over the 705-member parliament, which adopts and...
POLITICS
