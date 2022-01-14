ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan to get $563M to fix, maintain highway bridges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than $563 million in federal dollars is heading to Michigan to fix and maintain highway bridges.

The funding is from the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program and will help repair about 1,240 bridges considered to be in poor condition, the Transportation department said Friday.

Improvements also will be made to more than 5,950 bridges deemed to be in fair condition.

Roughly 15,000 highway bridges across the United States are to be repaired and upgraded as part of the five-year $27 billion program through the infrastructure law approved in November.

It will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oregon residents decry proposed ‘permanent’ mask mandate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of Oregon residents claimed government overreach on Thursday, as officials at the state’s health authority consider indefinitely extending the current indoor mask requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregon Health Authority held a public hearing about the proposed “permanent” mask rule for...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

WVa gov to address lawmakers after COVID-19 bout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will address lawmakers next week after his State of the State address was postponed when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. The Republican governor will speak to a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 27, his office...
The Associated Press

Youngkin lays out ‘COVID Action Plan’ for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order Thursday intended to continue offering hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers extra flexibility as they deal with the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The state’s newly inaugurated Republican chief executive also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
The Associated Press

Energy entities eye clean-energy strategy for western states

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two electric utilities and a federal energy agency with millions of customers in eight western states have reached a tentative agreement centered on a new energy transmission line connecting their power grids. Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and the Bonneville Power Administration announced the complex proposal Wednesday...
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

Arizona utility, Navajo partner on another solar plant

CAMERON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona utility has signed an agreement with the Navajo Nation to get solar power from a new facility on the reservation. The Salt River Project and the Navajo Nation already had partnered on two other solar facilities in Kayenta that serve 28,500 homes and businesses on the reservation.
CAMERON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Uban Construction#Ap#Construction Program
The Associated Press

Senate passes funding boost for private school scholarships

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday passed a $1.5 million funding boost for a private school scholarship program that is funded through tax credits. The bill’s proponents argued the program allows low-income students to go to the school of their choice, including religious schools. But public education groups have opposed the program because it siphons funds from the state government for private education.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

California’s COVID gun store shutdowns ruled illegal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two California counties violated the Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately...
The Associated Press

Slavery ban testimony heard by Vermont legislators

Vermont legislators are again taking up a proposed constitutional amendment to make it clear that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited, as some other states have done. Vermont’s constitution currently says no person 21 or older should serve as a slave unless bound by their own consent or “by law...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

GOP redistricting measures draw court challenge in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s newly drawn congressional and state House maps were challenged in court Thursday on the same day that GOP lawmakers voted to override the Democratic governor’s vetoes of redistricting bills. The lawsuit claimed the boundaries approved by the Republican-dominated legislature reflect “extreme partisan...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

728K+
Followers
377K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy