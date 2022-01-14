Michigan to get $563M to fix, maintain highway bridges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than $563 million in federal dollars is heading to Michigan to fix and maintain highway bridges.

The funding is from the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program and will help repair about 1,240 bridges considered to be in poor condition, the Transportation department said Friday.

Improvements also will be made to more than 5,950 bridges deemed to be in fair condition.

Roughly 15,000 highway bridges across the United States are to be repaired and upgraded as part of the five-year $27 billion program through the infrastructure law approved in November.

It will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration.