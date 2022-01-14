ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Put In a Dollar, Get $100 Back: A True Bitcoin Story

By Steven Levy
Wired
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 is bad enough with Omicron, a polar vortex, and fires, indoor and out. Now my Twitter feed is bloated with people bragging about their scores in a stupid word game. During the holiday break, I was clearing out some detritus that had gathered over the years. Nestled in a stack...

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Foundation#Bitcoin Atm#Crypto Currency#Omicron#Canadian
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Place
Vancouver, CA
FXStreet.com

Dollar comes back offered

Overview: The interest rate adjustment continues as the US 10-year Treasury yield firmed to test 1.90%, and the 2% target comes into view. The German 10-year yield poked above zero for the first time since May 2019 and is straddling the area now. A bigger than expected rise in UK inflation lifted the 10-year Gilt yield to 1.3%, its highest level since March 2019 before pulling back. Asia Pacific equities were a sea of red, led by a nearly 3% drop in Tokyo. It is the fifth consecutive losing session for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. The Stoxx 600 is trying to stabilize after shedding almost 1% yesterday. It is up around 0.2% today, with consumer discretionary, and real estate performing best today. Financials and utilities are extending recent losses. US futures are posting small gains. Yesterday's dollar gains are being pared or reversed today against the major currencies. Emerging market currencies are more mixed, with the Turkish lira and a handful of East Asian currencies trading heavily. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is recouping half of yesterday's 0.45% decline. Gold held the 200-day moving average yesterday (~1803.5) and is firm near $1818 now. The March WTI contract reached new highs around $86.40 before consolidating. US natgas is off about 0.6% after rising 0.5% yesterday, while Europe's benchmark is almost 7.5% lower. It rose 3.5% on Tuesday. Iron ore rose 2.3% yesterday and is up another 3.3% today. Meanwhile, copper is snapping a three-day drop with a 1.6% gain.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Bitcoin puts $40,000 back in focus as attention is on Cardano

Bitcoin and other main altcoins fell on Tuesday, with the exception of Cardano, which maintained its upward momentum after reaching the highest levels since the end of December. The world's leading cryptocurrency decided to ignore the positive signals coming from the options market and touched almost one-week lows on Monday, below $42,000, leading some analysts to believe that a new fall towards $40,000 is in the offing. Total capitalization is barely over $2 trillion.
MARKETS
Wired

Security News This Week: A German Teen Took Control of Teslas by Hacking a Third-Party App

On Friday, Russia did the previously unimaginable: It actually arrested a bunch of ransomware operators. Not only that, but members of the notorious group REvil, which has been behind some of the biggest attacks of the past several years, including the ones on IT management firm Kaseya and meat giant JBS. Russian president Vladimir Putin had previously given ransomware hackers a free pass. It's not clear yet whether this was a calculated political move, a sign of a broader crackdown, or both, but it's certainly a watershed moment.
TECHNOLOGY
FXStreet.com

Dollar remains on the back foot

Buyers eventually regained consciousness from support at $1.1237-1.1281—made up of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237. ‘Harmonic’ traders will acknowledge $1.1237 represents what’s known as an ‘alternate’ AB=CD formation (extended D leg). Consequently, resistance elbowed into the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

The dollar is still the odd one out in this story

December FOMC Minutes still echoed through dealing rooms yesterday. Markets concluded that the US central bank could be on its way for a March rate hike with intentions to start winding down the $8.8tn balance sheet later this year. Voting regional Fed governor Bullard backed this scenario as did non-voting San Francisco Fed governor Daly. The latter emphasized strength on the US labour market as witnessed for example earlier this week in a very strong December ADP employment report. Today’ payrolls are expected to confirm this. Consensus expects a decent net job creation of 447k with the unemployment rate forecast to decline from 4.2% to 4.1%, which would be the lowest since February 2020 (3.5%). Average hourly earnings are forecast to remain robust at 0.4% M/M and 4.1% Y/Y. The key question is whether the data will still be able to influence main markets further following a volatile start (excl. FX) to the year. US yields already added 13.3 bps (2-yr) to 22.1 bps (7-yr) on those first four trading days with the US 10-yr yield for example approaching the 2021 high at 1.77%. Real yields are driving the move higher. In such a context it will probably take an extremely strong report to extend this week’s US Treasuries’ losses. US stock markets took a scare from this rate move with the Nasdaq for example down 3.6% YTD. The dollar is still the odd one out in this story, sticking near the beloved 1.13 big figure against the euro. Rising real rates and the risk-off environment tend to cancel each other out for the moment in this cross rate, but the greenback can’t really profit against the smaller currencies either. With the Fed’s cards out on the table, investors might be more interested in today’s EMU inflation numbers. Consensus expects the December print at 4.8% Y/Y, slightly down from 4.9% Y/Y in November, but we expect the first 5%(+?) reading in EMU history. Similar experiences in the US tended to spark sell-off in both bonds and stocks in such scenario. The same reasoning applies as for US Treasuries though. European bonds have been selling off ever since the December ECB meeting. The German 10-yr yield closes in on the -0.03% recovery high, while the EU 10y swap rate already passed its own technical reference (0.33%). The next mark to watch here is 0.4% which is 50% retracement on the 2018-2019 decline. Summarizing for today: EMU and US eco data will probably be negative for core bonds (and currently risk sentiment), but turn a little bit more cautious on the pace of the decline given strong moves since mid-December. EUR/USD remains deadlocked.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy