Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami (CBSMiami)–It’s all about the wind direction Sunday. Gusty south wind develops early bringing back the warm air, a colder west-northwest breeze returns at night dropping our temperatures. In between the two will be gusty storms with downpours and lightning. The wind gusts...

miami.cbslocal.com

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

CBS Boston

Light Snow Thursday Followed By Bitter Cold Friday

BOSTON (CBS) – Most of us will see some snow on Thursday morning, perhaps just enough in areas south of Boston to make for some slick travel on untreated roads. This will NOT be a major event by any means. TIMELINE 5-7 am: Rain/snow line moves south to about the Cape Cod Canal…steady snow as far north as Boston/128 area, untreated roads become whitened/slippery…just some flurries to the north and west of Boston/128 7-9 am: Rain/snow line now all the way down through the Cape…Snowing light to moderate in most areas south of the Pike, not much happening north of the Pike 9-11 am: Snow...
BOSTON, MA
City
Miami, FL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Frozen Waves On Lake Michigan Amid Temperature Drop

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago. Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus. Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront. @cbschicago Frozen waves in Chicago 🥶 #cbschicago #chicago #waves #weather ♬ Worry and regret.(1141462) – table_1 In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County. Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Subzero Temps, Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.
CHICAGO, IL
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
DENVER, CO
KHOU

Tips for Houstonians as major cold front heads our way

HOUSTON — The roads were wet Wednesday night but temperatures remained tolerable. A cold front is inbound and it will be the catalyst for major changes over the coming days. As the front rolls through, there is the chance for isolated strong cells, including gusty winds and the potential for small hail.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Wrap Up The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – …and then it turned cold. No, really cold! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Normally we expect to see one round of extremely cold weather in Pittsburgh with temperatures nearing 0° about once a year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it is too early to know if this is going to be the only deep chill of the year this will be one of the coldest stretches of the year. You should make sure to be fully prepared for the cold including making sure your pipes are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
COLORADO STATE

