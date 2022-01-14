ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinead O’Connor admitted to hospital after concerning tweets following death of 17-year-old son

By Tina Campbell
 6 days ago
Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to hospital days after her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead having gone missing.

The Nothing Compares 2U singer, 55, wrote on social media on Thursday evening that she had been taken to hospital following a series of concerning tweets on the micro-blogging site in which she spoke about wanting to end her own life.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay,” the Irish star told her 46.1k followers.

Shane was the mother-of-four’s third child.

The teen was confirmed dead on January 7 with Irish police saying that they had recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow.

Representatives for O’Connor said: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”

Following his death, O’Connor had attacked the mental health authorities who had been charged with looking after Shane, before apologising and taking back her comments.

