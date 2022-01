BOSTON — When the art historian Susan Denker died in 2016, the artist Dell Marie Hamilton learned not only that her former mentor and close friend had kept her illness and impending death a secret, but also that she was to inherit most of the possessions from Denker’s jam-packed apartment in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Understandably, it took Hamilton a few years to begin to process the overwhelming news and deliberate over what to do with this inheritance.

