Grants available to low income Pennsylvanians for drinking, wastewater services

A new program aimed to help low-income Pennsylvanians maintain access to drinking and wastewater services launched Jan. 4.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is "... a new, temporary assistance program established through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021," according to a release issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). The Commonwealth received "... approximately $43.5 million to assist families who have lost or are at risk of losing water service in their homes."

DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead stated, "... all Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing these essential services ..." are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

This assistance is available for families "... who have past due water bills, had their service terminated or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days."

Households can receive LIHWAP grants for drinking water and wastewater services, and grants are issued directly to the service providers.

Households must meet the income requirements shown below to qualify.

Those looking to apply should have the following information at hand to complete the application:

Names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in the household;

Proof of income for the applicant and all household members;

A recent water bill.

How to apply

Interested applicants can apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us, or by downloading a paper application and returning it to their local county assistance office.

An application can be requested via phone by calling the Statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930.

Applications are also available your local county assistance office. A list of locations of county assistance offices is found here.