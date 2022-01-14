Watch Snake Catcher Trap Huge Python at Care Facility as People Shriek in Background

A snake catcher has shared footage showing employees shrieking as he removes a huge python from the garden of their workplace.

In the video, scared workers at an age-care facility in Queensland, Australia, gather around the snake catcher while he removes the carpet python from its hiding place in the bushes.

Stuart McKenzie, who owns Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, was called out to the facility during what was already a "busy night" over the weekend.

McKenzie said in a Facebook post: "Staff were doing their best to keep an eye on a snake on the move near one of the buildings. I could tell straight away that a lot of the staff were nervous about snakes, especially when I picked up the carpet python out of the bushes."

Carpet pythons, scientifically known as Morelia spilota , are commonly found in mainland Australia, and are not usually aggressive. According to the Australian government, the average length is between 6 to 8 feet, but large females can reach over 9ft.

The species is not venomous, however a bite from one can be dangerous depending on the size of the snake.

At the beginning of the video McKenzie says, "summer is certainly here," referring to the time of year when snakes are typically sighted more regularly in Australia. Snake season in Australia begins in October and can carry on until April, with the continuation of the hot weather.

An employee tells McKenzie in the video that they had been watching the snake before it went to hide in one of the bushes.

Once McKenzie is shown into the garden, he begins to inspect the bushes to see where the snake could be hiding .

In the footage, workers can be heard shrieking once the snake catcher announces he can see the python. He then begins parting the branches to get a better look and eases the python out carefully.

"It's alright, it's all good," McKenzie says as he handles the snake. "That's a nice and healthy carpet python."

"You're so brave," one of the workers says in the video after McKenzie successfully captures the snake.

At the end of the footage, McKenzie releases the python back into the bush "where it belongs."

McKenzie says: "I had a good chat with the staff afterwards and a lot seemed to have calmed down which was great and when they realized the snake meant them no harm they were actually intrigued by the python and were asking plenty of questions."