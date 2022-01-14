ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Craig Recalls Drunken Pitch That Landed Sam Mendes Bond Directing Gig: ‘I’m in Sh*t Now’

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTQ4y_0dljniun00

Daniel Craig recently hung up his suit and tie as James Bond after five films, starting with 2006’s “Casino Royale” and ending with 2021’s “No Time to Die.” Two of those films, “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” were directed by Academy Award winner Sam Mendes , who handed off the directing reins to Cary Fukunaga for “No Time to Die.” Craig recently sat down with T he Hollywood Reporter for an Awards Chatter podcast episode (via The Playlist ) to discuss his Bond swan song — and a particularly saucy origin story came up involving Craig and Mendes at Hugh Jackman’s Christmas party.

Craig said he’d had a few drinks at Jackman’s party when he approached Mendes and boldly offered him the directing job for “Skyfall” after Marc Forster’s “Quantum of Solace” (which was a critical disappointment).

“I was definitely a little drunk, Sam turned up late and I hadn’t seen him for years, I hadn’t seen him since ‘Road To Perdition,’” Craig said. “Sam sat down and we were having a drink together and it just dawned on me, it was just like one of those [moments]. We were [already] having conversations about directors…and it just became glaringly obvious to me sitting opposite him. I thought, ‘Of course.’ And so I just basically went, ‘I’m probably not supposed to say this, but do you want to direct the next Bond movie?’”

Craig went on to say, “And he just did this thing, he kinda just looked at me [and squinted] and said, ‘Yes.’ And then I went, ‘I’m in shit now.’ I’m sure there is someone I have to talk to about that before I go offering directors jobs. It’s not my responsibility, but I was drunk!”

Craig said that the next morning brought a rude awakening when he had to phone up Barbara Broccoli to preemptively apologize and explain what happened. “I phoned up Barbara the following moment thinking, ‘Oh god, here we go, I’m going to be in shit now. I said, ‘I think I offered Sam Mendes the directing job last night.'”

Her response, he said, was “Amazing, great.”

After directing the two Bond films, Mendes went on to direct Best Picture nominee “1917.” A new James Bond director (or actor) hasn’t been set.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping “Dune” leads the way as the favorite in the VFX race (bolstered by its VES-leading six nominations). But there is plenty of competition from the other shortlisted films, including four Marvel movies (“Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”); “The Matrix Resurrections,” featuring the return of “Bullet Time”; and “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s action-packed farewell as James Bond. DNEG created spectacular VFX for the otherworldly “Dune” (overseen by two-time Oscar-winning production VFX supervisor Paul Lambert and Oscar-winning SFX supervisor Gerd Nefzer). Shot in Budapest, Jordan, United Arab...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Adam Driver Skipped ‘House of Gucci’ Wrap Party: ‘I Was Ready for It to Be Over’

Adam Driver is one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, appearing in three major films last year: the boundary-pushing musical “Annette” for Leos Carax, and two Ridley Scott period pieces in “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci.” The last film is currently attracting plenty of attention, as the star-studded ensemble cast embarks on an awards season press tour. Jared Leto recently raved about his time making “House of Gucci,” and said he’s eager to return for a prequel. But it appears that Driver had no interest in extending the experience. In a new interview with W magazine, Driver says that “House of...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Bong Joon Ho Sets Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie with Robert Pattinson

Bong Joon Ho has found his next project two years after his 2020 Academy Awards sweep. According to Deadline, the “Parasite” director is in talks to write, direct, and produce an untitled film adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7” for Warner Bros. Bong also has his eye on Robert Pattinson to star. Plan B, Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong’s production company Offscreen are slated to produce. IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment. “Mickey7” will be published in February via Macmillan imprint, St. Martin. Bong previously won Best Director and Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars for “Parasite.” Last year,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Fukunaga
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Marc Forster
Person
Sam Mendes
Cinema Blend

James Bond: Daniel Craig’s Bond Films, Ranked

With 40 years of history in the books by time Pierce Brosnan’s Die Another Day premiered in 2002, a new chapter in the James Bond legacy was ready to begin. Unfortunately for Mr. Brosnan, this bold new future would move forward without him, as his contract was up and a surprise parting of the ways saw the fifth 007 walking out the door. While a financial success, the reaction by fans and critics to the 20th Bond movie was one that sent a clear message: James Bond needed a makeover. Being a somewhat freshly-minted fan to the franchise, with this particular fiasco being my first Bond film in theaters, I didn’t know what to expect.
MOVIES
Deadline

Notes On The Season: Daniel Craig, Amy Pascal On Bond, Spidey And Oscar; Branagh And Campion Out At WGA

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. This week, interviews with Amy Pascal, Daniel Craig and Cary Joji Fukunaga on finding elusive Oscar love for the two buzziest blockbusters of the year, plus why Oscar screenplay frontrunners aren’t eligible for the WGA Awards, and why March is becoming the equivalent of a pileup on the 405 — awards-wise that is. COVID CHASES OUT AWARDS SHOWS BUT WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE THOSE GLOBES This week it has been a rush to the exit for any awards show previously scheduled in January and February. The only ones staying put so far are the...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Is it just me, or is Bond better off without Daniel Craig?

“Nothing in his life became him like the leaving it,” remarks a supporting character in Macbeth, a play Daniel Craig will shortly star in on Broadway. And something similar might be said of Craig himself, whose departure from the Bond series had a Shakespearean grandeur of which the Bard would surely have been proud.
MOVIES
Quad-Cities Times

Daniel Craig admits decision to play James Bond was 'very scary'

During an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast the 53-year-old actor looked back on how he felt in 2005 when he was offered the role. Craig said he knew that he was "risking something" unknown, and that was "very, very, very scary".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Academy Award
97 Rock

Daniel Craig Knew How He Wanted to End James Bond Tenure in 2006

Daniel Craig revealed he’d known how he wanted his tenure as James Bond to end as far back as 2006. No Time to Die is the actor's fifth and final appearance as 007, after he was persuaded to play the role one more time for the franchise’s 25th title. In a new interview with Variety, Craig discussed his 15-year stint as Ian Fleming’s master spy, along with director Cary Joji Fukunaga and producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Drops F-Bombs About His First James Bond Press Conference

Whoever steps into the role of 007 next is going to walk into one of the most daunting roles in cinematic history. Even Daniel Craig still understands this, as in a recent conversation in the post-No Time To Die ecosystem, he dropped some f-bombs about his first James Bond press conference. Apparently even after 15 years and five movies, the moment still sticks out in his memory rather freshly.
CELEBRITIES
University of Denver Clarion

In defense of Daniel Craig’s 007

“Were you expecting an exploding pen? We don’t really go in for that anymore.” – Q, Skyfall (2012) Spoilers for “No Time to Die Ahead.” This article is partly a response to the Wall Street Journal opinion piece, “James Bond’s License to Kill Fun” by Andy Kessler.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediaite.com

Daniel Craig Talks Injuries On James Bond Sets: ‘Wouldn’t Be A Bond Movie Unless I’ve Broken Something’

Daniel Craig said he was so accustomed to getting injured on the sets of James Bond films and that it wouldn’t feel like a Bond movie if he didn’t get hurt. “Quantum was probably to blame for a lot of it,” Craig said of his injuries while on the latest episode of the Awards Chatter podcast. “When we realize we didn’t have a script a lot of effort went into the stunts,” Craig quipped. “And of course, because I volunteered for most of the stunts in Casino, I ended up doing a lot more of the stunts and in Quantum, and there’s just there’s just a limit to what I was able to do.”
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Tom Holland Failed to Pitch Young James Bond Movie: ‘I Don’t Think 007 Estate Was Interested’

The search for the next James Bond following Daniel Craig’s exit after “No Time to Die” will begin later this year, but it turns out “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland already tried to pitch where 007 should go next. Speaking to Total Film magazine ahead of the release of Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” Holland revealed he pitched the studio on a James Bond origin story movie in which the world’s most famous spy would be a young man just starting out in the world of high-stakes espionage.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Tom Holland Said A Failed James Bond Origin Film Pitch Led To Him Landing ‘Uncharted’

While the search for the new James Bond begins in 2022, there’s one actor, who fans enjoy quite a bit, out there talking about how he wouldn’t mind the job. Though, he does understand that he might be a bit too young. That said, it appears that Tom Holland is not only interested in playing James Bond, but the ‘Spider-Man’ star already pitched the studio on a Bond origin story that eventually turned into him landing another action franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Daniel Craig in NO TIME TO DIE Back in IMAX Theaters This Weekend to Celebrate the 60th Year of Bond

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of one of the longest running and most successful film franchises, James Bond, MGM and EON Productions will re-release No Time To Die in IMAX theaters nationwide beginning January 21st. In honor of this historic milestone, Daniel Craig, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will participate in an exclusive Q&A ahead of select IMAX screenings on Friday, January 21st. No Time To Die is the first James Bond film to be shot with IMAX film cameras and features more than an hour of scenes in IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio. MGM has also created a special 60th anniversary logo that will debut ahead of IMAX screenings. The critically acclaimed No Time To Die, which features Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as the eponymous British Secret Service Agent, has grossed more than $770M at the worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest grossing films of 2021.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy