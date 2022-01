MISSION BEND, Texas — Authorities in Fort Bend County need your help to find a man who disappeared over a decade ago. According to the sheriff's office, Derrick Wayne Daniels was last seen on Jan. 4, 2012 by a friend that he lived with in the Mission Bend area. He left his home in the 15000 block of Lynford Crest and never returned.

