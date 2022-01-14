ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo (WFC) Tops Street Estimates, Profit Fueled by Loan Demand and Cost Cuts

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are flat in pre-market after...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades Study City Int'l Holdings (MSC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Kenneth Fong upgraded Study City Int'l Holdings (NYSE: MSC) ...
StreetInsider.com

Banyan Acquisition Corporation (BYN.U) Prices 21M Unit at $10/unit

Banyan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: BYN.U) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 21,000,000 units at a ...
StreetInsider.com

Alcoa (AA) Beats Consensus by 34% with Strong Cash Flow - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba reiterated an Overweight rating and $66.00 price target on Alcoa (NYSE: AA) after the ...
StreetInsider.com

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) PT Lowered to $8 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman lowered the price target on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) to $8.00 (from ...
StreetInsider.com

Floor & Decor (FND) PT Lowered to $135 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes lowered the price target on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) to $135.00 (from $150.00) ...
StreetInsider.com

Albertsons (ACI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on January...
StreetInsider.com

UBS Sees Better Disney+ (DIS) Adds, US Parks Recovery Ahead of F1Q Print

UBS analyst John C. Hodulik has reflected on Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) ahead of the company's FQ1 earnings report.Hodiluk increased ...
StreetInsider.com

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) NDR Takeaways - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari reiterated a Buy rating and $110.00 price target on GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) after hosting ...
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Walmart (WMT) to Sector Weight on Lack of Stimulus Tailwinds and Inflationary Pressure, Prefers Target (TGT); Etsy (ETSY) Upgraded to OW

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to Sector Weight from Overweight, while remaining Overweight on Target ...
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Tenet Healthcare (THC) to Strong Buy

Raymond James analyst John Ransom upgraded Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) from ...
StreetInsider.com

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (OCA) and Kin Insurance Exceed 2021 Goal for Total Managed Premium, Report 320% YoY Growth

Kin Insurance, Inc. ("Kin" or the "Company"), a leading direct-to-consumer homeowners insurance technology company that has entered into a definitive ...
StreetInsider.com

HB Fuller (FUL) PT Raised to $105 at Stifel Amid Strong FY22 Guide

Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson raised the price target on HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL) to $105.00 (from $89.00) while maintaining a ...
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo wins termination of 2015 regulatory order

Wells Fargo & Co. on Thursday confirmed that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a consent order from 2015 stemming from billing and marketing practices on identity and debt cancellation products offered by the bank. "The OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the bank and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the order," the federal regulatory agency said in a legal document posted on its website. The OCC had charged the bank in 2015 with deficiencies in the bank's practices and issued a cease and desist order. Wells Fargo said the termination of the 2015 OCC order fits its "top priority" to build a risk and control infrastructure that's "appropriate for its size and complexity." Shares of Wells Fargo rose 0.6% on Thursday after gaining 16.5% so far in 2022. The stock is up 72.1% in the past year, ahead of the 19% gain by the S&P 500 .
