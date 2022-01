A Study in Potions is the latest Genshin Impact event, made available with the release of the version 2.4 update. This event tasks players with completing special Domains with the aid of potions that buff their team. Only the first part of the event, Dusty Wrack, is available now, but more parts will become available soon. This event is a solid way to earn some free Primogems, making this a great opportunity to earn a few more pulls if you still don’t have Shenhe or any other characters on the most recent banner. Here’s everything you need to know about the A Study in Potions event in Genshin Impact.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO