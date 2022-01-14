ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Alleged fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites shut down

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcPoO_0dljleJT00

( WWLP ) – Several COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts have been shut down by state authorities for operating without a license.

When will COVID-19 peak?

Sites run by a company called “Center for Covid Control” were ordered to shut down, accused of failing to provide testing results giving incorrect diagnoses and scamming people’s personal information. They operate about 300 sites nationwide and several in the Boston area.

Attorney General Maura Healey is investigating complaints against the company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
WWLP

UPDATE: Driver in Amish buggy hit-and-run identified

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the driver who injured a horse after hitting an Amish buggy and then fleeing the scene has been identified as Shaun McKerrow of Poland. McKerrow has been issued a traffic ticket and is scheduled to appear in front of the Marcy Town Court […]
MARCY, NY
WWLP

Small business owners fear income surtax will dent nest eggs

A handful of business owners from various sectors and from around Massachusetts came together to call attention to how the proposed surtax on income over $1 million would affect them and to push back against the notion of the proposal is something that would affect only the super-wealthy.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fraud
WWLP

FBI conducts ‘investigation’ at Laredo home of Congressman Henry Cuellar

The FBI late Wednesday was conducting an investigation at the South Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, who lives in Laredo, Border Report has learned. FBI Public Affairs Officer Rosanne Hughes wrote in an email to Border Report: “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy