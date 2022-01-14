Alleged fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites shut down

( WWLP ) – Several COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts have been shut down by state authorities for operating without a license.

Sites run by a company called “Center for Covid Control” were ordered to shut down, accused of failing to provide testing results giving incorrect diagnoses and scamming people’s personal information. They operate about 300 sites nationwide and several in the Boston area.

Attorney General Maura Healey is investigating complaints against the company.

