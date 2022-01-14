ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skip Songs Using #raspberrypi #piday @Raspberry_Pi

Cover picture for the articleI thought pressing a button or touching a touchscreen to skip songs is too much work 😉. What if you can skip songs by just looking at music notes?. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit...

How the Battery Got Its Name

In this video on Kathy Loves Physics & History, Kathy looks at how a military term for a grouping of cannons (a battery) came to also be the name for the electric battery. Tl;Dr: The term battery was first used by Ben Franklin in 1749 to refer to a bank of Leyden jars because he thought they resembled a cannon battery. In 1799, the term resurfaced when Alessandro Volta used it in a paper to refer to his voltaic pile (the first battery). In the early 1800s, Humphry Davy would solidify use of the term through his very popular and groundbreaking electricity demos at the Royal Institute of London.
Facebook Patented a Mechanical Eyeball

Is Facebook building an android from the eyes down? This new patent might be the first step. Via Gizmodo:. The filing for the “mechanical eyeball 100,” granted back in December, claims the metal orb is, “a robotic eye designed to resemble a [human] eye,” with two rotational axes that intersect at a center point. The design’s descriptions seem pretty sophisticated too, with parts meant to mimic the sclera, retina, and cornea of a human eye as well as the pupil and iris.
got some esp32 pico modules in and they’re smol!

We got some samples of the esp32 pico v3 02 modules in from Espressif and they’re smaller than we expected! we thought they were the same size as the esp32-s2 mini modules we’ve been using but they’re actually a bit smaller in each direction. that actually works out to our advantage because it means it can fit on an itsybitsy sized board (the mini modules cannot, too wide!) so this could be a good candidate for an esp32 itsy’ that comes with 4MB of flash and 2MB of PSRAM. probably needs to have double sided but i think we can work it out – video.
Tom’s Hardware reviews the new Adafruit KB2040 custom keyboard creator board #Keyboards #RaspberryPi @tomshardware

Tom’s Hardware looks at the Adafruit KB2040, aimed at custom keyboard makers. Adafruit’s latest RP2040 based board is a departure from form factors such as its Feather RP2040, ItsyBitsy and QT Py. The $9 KB2040 is designed to mimic the form factor and pin layout of Arduino’s Pro Micro microcontroller boards. But why? The Arduino Pro Micro is often used to create custom user interface devices, keyboards. KB2040 aims to bring CircuitPython into this popular maker project, and open up a world of possibilities via its Stemma QT connector.
using tinyusb and arduino to make a USB mass storage floppy 💾 drive

Woohoo, we got on-the-fly mfm decoding working so we have fluxes converted to bytes, and all the sectors are verifying right. wouldn’t it be neat if we could use tinyusb’s mass-storage class to make a usb floppy drive?. tinyusb is an adafruit-sponsored open source usb stack that lets...
CircuitPython 7.1.1 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.1.1, the latest bugfix revision of CircuitPython, and is a new stable release. It has fixes for RGBMatrix on RP2040 and PDMIn (microphone input) on SAMx boards, such as Circuit Playground Express. There are no other changes; unless you are affected by these problems, you do not need to upgrade from 7.1.0.
5.25 inch 360K DOS Floppy drive as a USB key

With fluxengine support out of the way, we’re on to refactoring our adafruit_floppy library code to support this old-fangled 360K double-density disk http://fileformats.archiveteam.org/wiki/PC-DOS_360K_format this format was pretty common back in ze day. it’s not too different from our more common 3.5″ 1.44MB in that it has MFM encoding, two sides and FAT12 formatted. but it does have a quarter of the capacity as it has half the tracks (40 not 80) and half the sectors (9 not 18). so, a little refactoring this afternoon and now our USB mass storage example is happy to make this drive appear as a 360KB USB drive. we can access the files just fine – this may be the first time someone’s developed a USB MSD controller for these older disks, it’s like a really really heavy usb key 🙂 – video.
5.25″ floppy reading with fluxengine

OK after much fluxengine hacking (wherein we wrote a bunch of code, then ended up deleting all but like 4 lines) we have it successfully interfacing with the adafruit_floppy ‘greaseweazle compatible mode’. we can now use both tools to read and parse flux data which is great as fluxengine has a bunch of formats it supports. we did find one MFM 360K DOS disk in our collection – so we are able to verify that chunky floppies work just as well as 3.5″s. this is one good example of why we cant ‘just use a USB floppy drive’ – there is no 5.25″ usb floppy drives (yet). after imaging this disk we found some classic mouse driver content – including an exciting new concept in Mouse control!
3 Awesome Magnetic Accelerators

On the Magnetic Games YouTube channel, they continue to experiment with different types of magnetic accelerators in search of practical applications. In this video, they look at three accelerators that work in repulsion, in fact, the accelerated body escapes the magnetic field, continuing its run. As 2022 starts, let’s take...
The Great Search: Small ‘cap-less’ headphone driver #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @adafruit @DigiKey

(Video) For our tiny handheld gamer board, we want to have a headphone driver that does not require a lot of board space. Even if the chip is small, most simple amplifiers require output blocking capacitors to avoid DC bias on the speakers. But, now-a-days, you can get ‘cap-less’ drivers that generate a faux-ground. This makes for a very tiny board.
Why was the Amiga so awesome? #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Dave Poo 2 on YouTube takes a look at why the Commodore Amiga was just an awesome computer. This is from a hardware perspective and includes quotes from the designer, Jay Miner. The Jay Miner quotes are taken from 2 videos, listed below:. The History of the Commodore Amiga –...
Smart temperature control with a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #Python @Hackaday @veeb1337

Heat-o-matic is a proportional integral derivative (PID) controller that will be used to run a home-made precision heater. PID is a fancy way of saying that the code plays a game of ‘Warmer’, ‘Colder’ to get something to a particular value (in our example, a particular temperature). The internet is littered with examples of these things, so it is primarily a didactic exercise that will use a few bits of code we’ve previously developed, and hopefully it will make us a little smarter along the way.
Feather Huzzah ESP32 V2

The Feather ESP32 is a classic Adafruit board, used in thousands and thousands of projects. And we love it so…but with the CP2104 going EOL and requiring us to do a light re-spin for the CP2102N revision, we thought maybe we’d do a gut renovation. With the new ESP32 PICO module, we save a ton of space AND have 8 MB Flash / 2MB PSRAM instead of the WROOM’s 4 MB Flash & no PSRAM. the PICO is also much smaller, so we have room to upgrade the USB micro B to Type C, add a NeoPixel, STEMMA QT with separate LDO, and even a user button on the very last unused input pin. However, we did have to shuffle a few pins around. the named pins got some changes, so for example, RX and TX used to be 16 and 17 respectively – but those pins are used internally on the PICO module so they’re no longer available. on the V2 feather they’re now 8 and 9. all of the analog pins and the numbered pins are the same, just SPI/I2C/UART named pins are different. that should make code be ‘drop in replacement’ as long as the named pins/ports are used instead of the underlying io pad names. since code needs to be recompiled for the variant, this would be a fully new product ID. however, i think for the bump in capabilities and capacity it is worth an upgrade! Coming soon!
Oooh our QT PY ESP32-S3 is up and running!

About a week ago we re-spun our ESP32-S2 QT Py into an ESP32-S3 version (the chips are very very similar but NOT drop in compatible!). we just got the PCBs in last night and threw one of these together. compared to the S2, the S3 adds a second core back, and adds BLE as well. while there is no arduino support yet, we do have preliminary CircuitPython support! good enough to test each pin, the analog inputs, i2c control of a display and even connect to wifi to grab some data. there’s still more to go but we’ve got the hardware in a state that’s good enough to try and order our first set of PCBs for assembly – video.
Making Cobblestone Roads for Models Using Styrofoam

There are a number of ways of creating cobblestone/brick roads for use in dioramas, game terrain, and for scale model display stands. These days, lots of hobbyists are using plastic patterned rollers that you can buy or 3D print and press the stone design into sheets of thin sytrofoam. In...
ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: New Releases of MicroPython and CircuitPython and more! #Python #CircuitPython #ICYMI @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (which is out before this post). 9,300+ subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out...
