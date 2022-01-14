ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE-backed forces enter central Yemen fray as UN warns of military escalation

By Mohammed Ghobari
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

ADEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have joined coalition troops fighting the Houthi movement around the central city of Marib in a renewed push to secure the prize of an energy-producing region.

The battle for Marib, where the Iran-aligned Houthis had advanced on most districts barring the main city and nearby hydrocarbon sites, dashed hopes for any imminent truce that the United Nations and the United States have struggled to engineer.

U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, told the Security Council on Wednesday that both sides are "doubling down on military options" and warned of devastating implications for civilians and immediate peace prospects.

The nearly seven-year-old conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and pushed Yemen to the verge of famine as the economy collapsed.

Over the past month, fighting in al-Jawf in the north, Marib in central Yemen and Shabwa in the south has displaced more than 15,000 people, according to the United Nations.

"People are pessimistic and do not know where the country is heading," Abdullah al-Nisi, an engineer in Shabwa, told Reuters.

The Saudi-led coalition this week announced a new operation aimed at turning the tide after newly deployed UAE-backed Giants Brigade forces, supported by air strikes, expelled Houthi forces from oil-producing Shabwa, reopening access to Marib.

The Brigades - mostly based along the western coast which has been relatively quiet over the past three years - entered Marib on Monday and have since seized large parts of Huraib district, local military sources said.

"The Giants Brigades are better armed and trained (than other Yemeni coalition forces) and fresh to the fight ... The Houthis will put up fierce resistance, but in general their ranks are exhausted," said Maysaa Shuja Al-Deen, a fellow at the Sanaa Centre for Strategic Studies.

A Yemeni official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Brigades deployed to Shabwa after the province's pro-government governor, a member of the Islamist Islah Party which the UAE distrusts, was replaced two weeks ago.

The conflict is a multifaceted one with several Yemeni factions vying for power. The UAE largely ended its military presence on the ground in 2019 amid a military stalemate but continues to hold sway via Yemeni forces it armed and trained.

The coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis, who say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression, largely control the north while the government is based in the south, where protests erupted last year over the deteriorating economic situation.

"People will die of hunger but it is clear the war will drag on," said Tah al-Subaihi, a student at Aden University.

Additional reporting by Reyam Mokhashef; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Uae#Un#Yemeni#The United Nations#U N#The Security Council#Saudi#Giants Brigade
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
WORLD
The Independent

Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse

Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report was declassified Tuesday.The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. In particular, the report points to U.S. failure to train Afghan support staff, leaving the air force unable to maintain its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany. In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts. US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.
MILITARY
The Independent

Up to 20 killed as Saudi-led coalition strikes back against Yemen’s Houthis

As many as 20 people have reportedly been killed in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in Gulf coalition airstrikes on Houthi positions, just hours after the rebel group launched a deadly missile strike on the United Arab Emirates.Early on Tuesday, Saudi state media reported that the Gulf coalition had begun bombing Houthi strongholds and camps in Sanaa after the Houthis claimed to have hit Abu Dhabi in an attack that killed three people and injured six more. The coalition, which has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen since 2015,  said it also intercepted eight drones fired toward Saudi Arabia on...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Kazakh defense minister fired; last Russia-led troops leave

The Russian Defense Ministry says all the troops deployed to Kazakhstan by a Russia-led security alliance this month to help quell violent unrest have left the former Soviet nation, with the last four military planes landing outside Moscow on Wednesday. The Collective Security Treaty Organization, an alliance of six ex-Soviet states, deployed over 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan two weeks ago at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev asked the alliance for assistance after protests over fuel prices spread across the vast, oil- and gas-rich country of 19 million people, growing into a general protest...
MILITARY
The Independent

EU denounces violence against anti-coup protesters in Sudan

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday said Sudan’s military rulers have shown an unwillingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the country's ongoing crisis, a day after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital. At least seven people were killed.Across Sudan, meanwhile, the pro-democracy movement kicked off a civil disobedience campaign to protest Monday's killings. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been wounded in mass protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing the country’s civilian-led government.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that repeated calls...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Yemen's Houthis warn of further attacks on UAE

CAIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement warned it could target more facilities in the United Arab Emirates after a strike on Monday that the group said involved five ballistic missiles and several drones. The Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said the missiles and drones had been launched at Abu...
MIDDLE EAST
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Three killed in suspected drone attack on UAE capital, claimed by Yemen rebels

Yemen’s rebel Houthi movement said Monday it had carried out a military attack on the United Arab Emirates as authorities in Abu Dhabi, the capital, announced suspected drone strikes targeted an industrial area and the airport, killing three people and wounding six others. The UAE’s state news agency quoted...
MIDDLE EAST
WTAJ

US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the U.S. and […]
MILITARY
AFP

Iranian-Swedish dissident tried in Tehran for 'terrorism'

The trial of Iranian-Swedish dissident Habib Chaab started in Tehran on Tuesday, state television showed, with charges including terrorism and "spreading corruption on earth" punishable by the death sentence. "Iran's stated position is that they view Habib Chaab as only an Iranian citizen and therefore view the case as an Iranian internal matter.
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

UN rights office warns over violent escalation in Yemen and beyond

Escalating conflict in Yemen has seen an alarming number of air and drone strikes already this year, notably against civilians and non-military targets, the UN rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday. “We are deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of the conflict in Yemen. Overnight, air strikes by the Saudi-led...
ABU DHABI
KEYT

UN council demands Yemen’s Houthis release UAE ship and crew

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning the seizure of a United Arab Emirates ship and demanding that Yemen’s Houthi rebels immediately release the vessel and its crew. A press statement from the U.N.’s most powerful body on Friday called on all sides “to resolve the issue quickly and underlined the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, in accordance with international law.” The seizure of the UAE-flagged Rwabee ship earlier this month by the Iranian-backed Houthis coincided with the second anniversary of the U.S. drone stroke that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

