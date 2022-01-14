ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Single Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36 million

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million. Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel...

