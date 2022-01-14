Wine’s Most Inspiring People: Julia Coney—Writer, Educator, Speaker

(January 18, 2022; Napa, Calif.) — Dalla Terra Winery Direct® announced today that Sicilian winery Tenuta Sallier de La Tour has joined its portfolio of family-owned Italian estates. The historic and eponymous estate has been practicing viticulture in the Monreale DOC winegrowing area near Palermo since the 19th century. Today the winery produces a range of wines based on native Sicilian varieties such as Nero d’Avola and Inzolia, as well as Syrah, which has a long history of cultivation on the island and is emerging as an icon of the DOC. Since 2008, Sallier de La Tour has been managed by Tasca d’Almerita, one of the oldest and most esteemed winemaking families in Sicily, currently led by 8th generation owner Alberto Tasca. Sallier de La Tour joins three other Tasca d’Almerita estates in the Dalla Terra portfolio: Tenuta Tascante, Tenuta Whitaker and Tenuta Capofaro. Dalla Terra will be the winery’s sole USA agent.

