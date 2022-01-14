ONE Championship ‘Heavy Hitters’ Results: Xiong Defends, Tawanchai Blasts Saemapetch

UFC and Dapper Labs announced digital collectible platform UFC Strike on Thursday, with plans to launch and release the first set of NFT packs Sunday.
Following UFC 270, UFC Strike will sell 100,000 packs of three digital video moments (for $50 each). The video NFT format has become somewhat familiar since NBA Top Shot’s ascendance last year. But there will be some notable differences this time.
Dapper Labs was able to add broadcast audio to its UFC Strike moments, thanks to UFC’s production control of the company’s events. The collection also features a mixture of men and women fighters—Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes,...
