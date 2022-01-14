Sinead O'Connor Hospitalized After Losing 17-Year-Old Son

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinead O’Connor has been transported to the hospital shortly after losing her 17-year-old son.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer shared a heartbreaking thread on Twitter, writing, in part: “This is no ones fault but mine. …I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids.” O’Connor, 55, posted another tweet shortly afterward: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay”

O’Connor’s son Shane died earlier this month, days after he was reported missing. O’Connor confirmed at the time: “My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor , the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

dottie volpe
5d ago

wow! what is wrong with people today. So what if you don't agree with what she believe's in or who she is. She still lost a child. You know the saying if you can't say anything nice don 't say anything, but to tell someone to hurt themself's is just wrong on some many level's.. what a bunch of pathetic people you are.

'Ellena Handbasket
5d ago

I can't blame her. If one of my children dies, especially because they didn't receive treatment that they needed, I would absolutely lose it.

David Sawyer
5d ago

It’s sad really to know god and reject him brings a world of hurt so right now I pray through this tragedy I pray she excepts Jesus into her heart. so she can find the peace she needs amen!!!

