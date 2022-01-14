Sinead O'Connor Hospitalized After Losing 17-Year-Old Son

Photo: Getty Images

Sinead O’Connor has been transported to the hospital shortly after losing her 17-year-old son.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer shared a heartbreaking thread on Twitter, writing, in part: “This is no ones fault but mine. …I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids.” O’Connor, 55, posted another tweet shortly afterward: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay”

O’Connor’s son Shane died earlier this month, days after he was reported missing. O’Connor confirmed at the time: “My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor , the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org .