ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

MSNBC's Joy Reid rants against Supreme Court for striking down Biden vaccine mandate: 'Right-wing ideologues'

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Joy Reid was infuriated Thursday over the Supreme Court's decision to block President Biden's coronavirus vaccine mandate, launching a rant against what she called "right-wing ideologues" occupying six of the court's nine seats. During a segment of her show "The ReidOut," Reid declared she no longer had...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 122

WDL50
6d ago

Well, I agree with one thing: the Supreme Court is and should be in a bubble. Their purpose is to determine Constitutionality without influence from the likes of Joy Reid and her ilk.

Reply(1)
61
aDistraction
6d ago

The ruling was odd in that they decided the only group of people who can’t make their own heath decisions are healthcare workers. 🤔

Reply(4)
24
Bojack
6d ago

The Racist Joy Reid, is part of the 13% Black Americans, that have received too much, from our Government!

Reply(2)
49
Related
Fox News

Biden's admission to 'no federal solution' to pandemic inconsistent with federal vaccine mandates: Pirro

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro exposed the Biden adminstration's pandemic unpreparedness and thirst for federal power on Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: You may recall Joe's promises when he ran for president. "I'll shut down the virus, not the economy, and we can walk and chew gum at the same time." You sure about that, Joe? Walk and chew gum at the same time? Joe, with all due respect, you've displayed quite clearly that you are barely even able to walk. And you certainly haven't shut down the virus, let alone even had a plan to shut it down. Folks, the tragic irony of Joe Biden's failure to make good on his campaign promise is that more people died of COVID during his first year than under President Trump's entire time in office. Even with vaccines in year three of the outbreak under Joe Biden, we don't even have enough tests to find out if we have COVID or one of its variants. In fact, they don't even put the order in on time for tests because they didn't even see it coming.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP has 'hatred' for Biden because he was VP to 'the Black president'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States. Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Neal Katyal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#U S Supreme Court#Mandates#The Supreme Court#Christian#This Supreme Court
Salon

The Supreme Court's golden rule: Only Republican leaders hold true power

Oh boy, remember the summer of 2021? That's when we were deluged with spicy hot takes about how the Supreme Court isn't nearly as bad as liberals feared it would be. Well, here we are half a year away and that supposedly reasonable Supreme Court just proved all of its critics right. They are a bunch of partisan hacks who will ignore the plain letter of the law in order to undermine Democratic governance and install Republicans into power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Top Democrat wants to force Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members who ignore mask mandates to sit in plexiglass 'isolation boxes' in Congress

The assistant speaker of the House is proposing a radical new way of protecting members from COVID-19: Forcing unmasked lawmakers to sit in a plexiglass 'isolation box.'. Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark suggested the measure because fines have not stopped some members flouting the rules. It recently emerged that Republican Reps....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Ingraham: Democrat's COVID lies are unraveling

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Monday, host Laura Ingraham said that "lies that [have] bound" President Biden, the Democrats and the media "regime" together are finally unraveling, and the administration is being exposed as a group of power-hungry bureaucrats who proclaim to be the arbiters of science, while instead continuing to ignore science to further take control and violate the autonomy of the American people.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

703K+
Followers
138K+
Post
603M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy