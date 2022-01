As your body continues to age, it’s critical to pay attention to the health and wellness of your nervous system. Your nerves are a critical component of your muscles and reflexes, pain receptors, and even the processes of thinking and recording memories. While it might seem daunting to look after the health of your nervous system, it often comes down to creating habits that prioritize your overall wellness. Everything from exercising to adding a nerve control supplement or vitamin to your mealtime routine can support this critical system and help you manage other more serious health concerns.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO