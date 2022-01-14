ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 women charged with beating airline security officer at JFK

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Three women are facing federal charges of attacking an airline security worker who tried to block them from boarding a flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport in September because of what prosecutors say was problematic behavior, including a refusal to wear a face mask...

www.seattletimes.com

PIX11

Three women allegedly beat Delta worker at JFK ahead of flight to Puerto Rico

QUEENS — Three women allegedly beat a Delta security officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday. Jordan Nixon, 21; Janessa Torres, 21 and Johara Zavala, 44, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Sept. 22 JFK incident. They allegedly beat the security officer […]
Sand Hills Express

Three women charged for allegedly assaulting Delta Airlines employees

Three women from Long Island, New York, are facing federal charges for allegedly kicking and punching Delta Airlines employees after they weren’t allowed to board a flight, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Thursday. The alleged assault could land the women in prison for up to ten years.
TheDailyBeast

Three Women Beat Delta Security Guard to Floor With His Own Radio, Feds Say

Three women have been accused of beating an airline security officer to the ground with his own radio last fall after he tried to stop them from getting on their Delta flight to Puerto Rico. An indictment unsealed Thursday alleges the incident took place at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sept. 22. The women—identified as Jordan Nixon, 21, Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44—were stopped from boarding their flight after acting “belligerent, with one appearing to be visibly disoriented and possibly intoxicated, and another who was refusing to properly wear her mask,” the complaint states. The three women are then accused of “yelling and cursing” at staff before repeatedly striking the security guard with his radio until he fell to the ground. “All three defendants then punched and kicked [the guard] in the face and body while [he] was on the floor,” according to the document. Two employees were hospitalized. All three women have pleaded not guilty, according to The Washington Post. They face as much as 10 years in prison if convicted.
The Independent

Three women accused of ‘viciously’ beating JFK Airport worker with his own radio

Three women have been arrested and two airport workers hospitalised after a vicious assault at John F Kennedy Airport.Jordan Nixon and Janessa Torres, both 21, and Johara Zavala, 44, have been charged with brutally beating a gate agent and security guard at the busy New York airport last September – including with the guard’s own radio.“As alleged, the defendants viciously assaulted an airline security officer by beating him to the floor with his radio and then kicking and punching him in the face and body while he was down,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “This Office...
fox5ny.com

Delta Air Lines security officer brutally attacked at JFK

NEW YORK - Three Long Island women are accused of assaulting a Delta Air Lines security officer at JFK Airport who was hit with his own radio, punched in the face, and kicked. Another airline employee was also injured in the attack. On Thursday, Federal prosecutors announced charges against Jordan...
Big Frog 104

Women Allegedly Attacked Airport Employee at JFK, Beat Him With His Own Radio

Why can't people work out their disagreements like civil adults? Police say that they have made three arrests from an incident in September at John F. Kennedy International Airport. While the alleged crime happened in late September, officials released details Thursday as they arrested the three suspects. PIX 11 says that the alleged attack left two workers in the hospital with injuries.
Fox5 KVVU

2 women arrested after allegedly beating up Las Vegas airline employee

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two women are accused of beating up an airline employee at Harry Reid International Airport Thursday. Adreonna Adair and Destiny James were arrested on charges of resisting a public officer and violation of airport conduct. According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
The Independent

Woman sues Southwest for $10 million for kicking her off flight after she removed mask ‘to drink water’

A US-based woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10m after she was ejected from one of the airline’s flights for not complying with mask rules.Florida-based Medora Clai Reading, 68, alleges that she was wrongly kicked off her flight on 7 January 2021 for not wearing a mask - saying that she only removed her mask to periodically drink water.In a case filed on Wednesday, Reading claimed that she needed to stay hydrated for medical reasons, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, but a “hostile” flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on.She also claims she offered...
The Independent

US airline chiefs warn 5G could cause ‘catastrophic’ flight disruption and strand thousands of Americans

Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T are set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding  of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and lead to a "chaos" for US flights."We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2...
