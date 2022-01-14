9 RANKED FERTILE-BELTRAMI FALCONS HAND THE CROOKSTON PIRATES A 73-39 LOSS

FIRST-PERIOD – It was an extremely physical game right from the start, with both teams playing hard from the opening drop of the puck. Jack Doda got the scoring started for the Pirates, as he received a pass at the blue line and just threw it on the net to beat the goalie, giving the Pirates an early 1-0 lead. The Flyers wasted no time responding, scoring another strange goal on a bouncing puck to tie the game at 1-1 less than four minutes into the game. The teams traded a few shots, and at the 9:21 mark, the Flyers would snag their first lead of the game on a goal from Logan Merschman. “We weren’t great in the first period,” said Pirates Head Coach Josh Hardy. “I thought we dug ourselves in a hole tonight, and the biggest difference tonight was we showed a lot of heart and effort later in the game to come back.” Each team would have a couple of chances on the Power Play but would be unsuccessful, and Bagley-Fosston would take a 2-1 lead into the second period. The Flyers outshot the Pirates 9-5 in the first period.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO