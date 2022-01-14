The TikTok Bedsheet Hack Will Change The Way You Make Your Bed

Morning routines have become the highlight of what people see on social media. The first thing you do when you jump out bed is crucial to how your day is going to pan out, which is why making your bed first thing in the morning occasionally slips your mind. For example, the alarm going off after being snoozed four times can create a stressful morning, leaving the bed unmade as you attend to other tasks. Or, perhaps your morning coffee is the only thing on your mind waking up.

While the last thing most folks want to do is wake up and make their bed in the morning, it sets a good intention for the day when it's the first task you complete, according to The Spruce . To that end, TikTok user @mama_mila_ 's tip for making your bed without creases will get you excited to do it every morning, and will become part of your routine after a few days.

Get Inspired With This Bedsheet Hack

Chantel Mila's TikTok hack showed how just a little tap water can do a lot for your bedsheets in her video. Instead of having to iron your bedsheets, you can fill a spray bottle with some tap water and spray your sheet as you tuck it into your bed. It leaves the bed without creases and can be done in two minutes; a little spray goes a long way.

After having tucked in your sheets, 9 Now tracked Mila's other tip where she suggests combining 1/2 cup of bicarb soda and 4 drops of any essential oil scent and sprinkling the mixture over the sheets to keep them smelling fresh and clean. Depending on your preferences or needs, select an essential oil that will benefit you the most. You can leave the mixture for as long as you'd like before cleaning it off and putting on your duvet or comforter.

Careful When Using Hacks

Resorting to hacks can help the majority of the time, but be wary of certain effects that doing so can have on your laundry. For example, House Beautiful lists six different helpful tips that Deyan Dimitrov, from LaundryHeap, has suggested. A few consist of being careful when mixing solutions such as baking soda and essential oils. If you have children or pets that go on your bed and are sensitive to chemicals, you can try mixing the essential oils with water to be on the safe side. There are many scents to choose from in case anyone in the household is sensitive, such as eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, and ginger.

When washing your duvets or comforters, it's best to make sure they're completely dry before putting them on your bed so that they don't create mold. Leaving them to hang dry, keeping them longer in the dryer, or having them dry cleaned can prevent them from getting damaged. Once you get the hang of the proper way to tend to your laundry, especially with Chantel Mila's helpful hacks for your bed, it will be something to look forward to when you wake up in the morning.

