ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The TikTok Bedsheet Hack Will Change The Way You Make Your Bed

By Alexandra Rodriguez
House Digest
House Digest
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUrCl_0dlji9PM00

Morning routines have become the highlight of what people see on social media. The first thing you do when you jump out bed is crucial to how your day is going to pan out, which is why making your bed first thing in the morning occasionally slips your mind. For example, the alarm going off after being snoozed four times can create a stressful morning, leaving the bed unmade as you attend to other tasks. Or, perhaps your morning coffee is the only thing on your mind waking up.

While the last thing most folks want to do is wake up and make their bed in the morning, it sets a good intention for the day when it's the first task you complete, according to The Spruce . To that end, TikTok user @mama_mila_ 's tip for making your bed without creases will get you excited to do it every morning, and will become part of your routine after a few days.

Get Inspired With This Bedsheet Hack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4Sso_0dlji9PM00

Chantel Mila's TikTok hack showed how just a little tap water can do a lot for your bedsheets in her video. Instead of having to iron your bedsheets, you can fill a spray bottle with some tap water and spray your sheet as you tuck it into your bed. It leaves the bed without creases and can be done in two minutes; a little spray goes a long way.

After having tucked in your sheets, 9 Now tracked Mila's other tip where she suggests combining 1/2 cup of bicarb soda and 4 drops of any essential oil scent and sprinkling the mixture over the sheets to keep them smelling fresh and clean. Depending on your preferences or needs, select an essential oil that will benefit you the most. You can leave the mixture for as long as you'd like before cleaning it off and putting on your duvet or comforter.

Careful When Using Hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypRzn_0dlji9PM00

Resorting to hacks can help the majority of the time, but be wary of certain effects that doing so can have on your laundry. For example, House Beautiful lists six different helpful tips that Deyan Dimitrov, from LaundryHeap, has suggested. A few consist of being careful when mixing solutions such as baking soda and essential oils. If you have children or pets that go on your bed and are sensitive to chemicals, you can try mixing the essential oils with water to be on the safe side. There are many scents to choose from in case anyone in the household is sensitive, such as eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, and ginger.

When washing your duvets or comforters, it's best to make sure they're completely dry before putting them on your bed so that they don't create mold. Leaving them to hang dry, keeping them longer in the dryer, or having them dry cleaned can prevent them from getting damaged. Once you get the hang of the proper way to tend to your laundry, especially with Chantel Mila's helpful hacks for your bed, it will be something to look forward to when you wake up in the morning.

Read this next: This TikTok Hack Will Keep Your Bedding Smelling Fresh

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Apartment Therapy

These 7 Rental-Friendly TikTok Decorating Hacks Are Brilliant for Your New Year Home Goals

TikTok has proved to be a wealth of information for the design world, with professional designers and amateurs alike sharing their decorating tips, favorite products, and rules. You can find anything from furniture flips and crafty DIYs to home decor hauls and even house tours there, but one of my favorite things to watch has to be decorating hacks. It’s fun to see how people are sprucing up their spaces for the new year and seeing the clever ways they’re staging shelves, working around rental restrictions, and trying out trends for less. Below you’ll find some of what I think are the most brilliant decorating hacks on the app right now.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
cityline.tv

8 Viral Cleaning Hacks That Will Change Your Life

Social media just took cleaning to a whole new level. Cleaning is the hottest new trend. Yes, cleaning. If you’ve been sucked into the TikTok rabbit hole, you may have found yourself on cleantok. The side of TikTok that makes cleaning look aesthetic and fun. Who knew you needed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedding#Hack#Bedsheets#Your Morning#Mama Mila#Laundryheap
NEWS10 ABC

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Believe in Making Your Bed Everyday?

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Believe in Making Your Bed Everyday?. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do You Believe in Making Your Bed Everyday?. Capital City Rescue Mission helping people isolate with COVID-19 State landmarks lit for MLK Day. Shovel brigade clears sidewalks for neighbors. Ferrellgas facing new complaints over...
HOME & GARDEN
Refinery29

TikTok’s Sponge Eyeshadow Hack Is So Good, I Want To Sleep In My Makeup

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Mastered the art of the smoky eye? Congratulations — it's fair to say you've completed one of the trickiest levels in makeup. If you consume most of your beauty content via YouTube or Instagram, you'll know that makeup enthusiasts and pro artists will have you reaching for multiple blending brushes, a handful of eyeshadow shades and lots of patience to achieve the timeless trend. Even as a beauty editor, nailing a smoky eye that doesn't make me look like I haven't slept for weeks is no mean feat. Happily, we can always count on TikTok to dream up a much speedier, smarter way of doing things.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Mashed

This Viral TikTok Hack Gives You A Perfectly Round Chocolate Chip Cookie

Few things are better than the aroma of chocolate chip cookies filling your home. In addition to being a signal of what's soon to come — a delicious snack of fresh, warm cookies – Huffington Post reports that just the aroma of those delectable baked goods can also invoke feelings of nostalgia thanks to a phenomenon called "odor-evoked biographical memory." Perhaps you're transported back to your grandmother's house when you get a whiff of those sweet treats, and the ding of the oven timer might be the only thing that can break your trance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Pantry Staple Makes Cloudy Glasses Look Brand New

Picture this: You’re preparing to have guests over for the first time in a long time. You’ve readied all the appetizers and finger foods. You’ve chilled the wine and made sure you have enough ice. You’ve been to the grocery store anywhere from one to four times for last minute odds and ends, set the music, and made sure you have enough plates and napkins. Just before people start arriving, you reach for the wine glasses and tumblers on the shelf to display them for visitors. But there’s a problem: the glasses are cloudy and stained, making them look old and dusty at best and flat-out dirty at worst.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

How to Get Pee Smell Out of Carpets, Mattresses, and Furniture—Without Harsh Chemicals

Accidents happen. There are puppies, potty-training toddlers, uncontrollable laughter with a leaky bladder, and haughty cats that pee for pleasure. Whether it is human or cat pee, no one wants urine smells in their home. My current offender is a rescue pup that pees when she is excited or frightened. I am now an expert on removing urine stains and odors from every type of surface—but she's worth it!
HOME & GARDEN
KDWN

16 Life Hacks That Will Make You Happy

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This TikTok Hack Will Help You Watch TikTok Hands-Free

We all know someone who has a TikTok obsession. This is a hack that you will want to share with them. The video platform, TikTok, allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok is the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others. Honestly, you could really learn a lot from TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Make Planet Wallpaper For Your Phone With This TikTok Trend That’s Out Of This World

TikTok has become the go-to resource for life hacks, recipes, and even decor inspo for so many people. The video-sharing app can even be great place to discover cool new trends, like the swirled planet wallpaper that’s currently all over the FYP. While you’ve definitely admired a variety of planet wallpaper designs you’ve been seeing, you might be wondering how to do the planet wallpaper trend from TikTok for yourself.
RECIPES
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
506
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy