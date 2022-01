The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be winning the Super Bowl this year, but players have high hopes on other huge NFL honors this postseason. TJ Watt has been a front-runner for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award all season. According to teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick, the honor is “rigged for sure if he doesn’t win.” ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor tweeted Fitzpatrick’s conspiracy theory on the matter Tuesday morning.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO